Tooele breaks ground on $8.5M police station

After a dreary morning, the skies over Tooele City cleared Wednesday afternoon, giving a sunny backdrop to the ceremonial groundbreaking at the site of the future Tooele City Police Department.

A portion of Garden Street behind Tooele City Hall was blocked off to traffic as the entire police department and various residents and local political figures were in attendance. Law enforcement coverage in the city was provided by Tooele County Sheriff’s Office and Grantsville City Police Department during the brief ceremony.

“This is such a great day for Tooele City, especially for our residents and for our police force,” said Tooele City Mayor Debbie Winn.

Winn was quick to thank the city’s residents, who shouldered an 82 percent property tax increase from the city this fiscal year.

“You endured a tax increase last year that is funding this building that is so desperately needed,” she said. “And I appreciate all of you very much and on behalf of the (City) Council, we appreciate you very much.”

After acknowledging the “not-so-nice surroundings” the police department has occupied for the past 30 years, Winn said she hoped the new building — slated for completion in 11 months — would make up for it. The current police station at 323 N. Main St. is a former auto parts store, which has inadequate bathroom facilities and a leaking roof, among other deficiencies.

For his part, Tooele City Police Chief Ron Kirby thanked Winn and the City Council for their support. He also praised his officers and staff for holding themselves to high standards.

“I think something that we don’t always recognize in getting a project like this to come to fruition is something like this rests largely on the backs and reputation of the officers of Tooele City,” Kirby said. “If the officers don’t have a good reputation, projects like this are very hard to get funded.”

While he said he’s received positive support from people who have said they’re glad the department is getting a new building, Kirby said he believed the building is for all Tooele City citizens.

“This is your building, for you, so that you can receive the best law enforcement services that are possible in our day and age,” he said.

The new police station will provide more space for officers, but also amenities such as a community room, more secure evidence storage and a crime lab.

“Law enforcement is moving forward in ways that a lot of us don’t fully appreciate,” said. “I anticipate it won’t be too many years from now that we’ll be doing DNA analysis in this new building.”

Also in attendance at the groundbreaking were representatives from Salt Lake City-based firms JRCA Architects, which is designing the 21,000-square-foot station, and Big-D Construction, the primary contractor.

The City Council approved an $8.46 million guaranteed maximum price contract with Big-D Construction during its March 20 meeting. The guaranteed maximum price contract sets a ceiling on the amount the city could possibly pay for construction of the facility.

A $9 million loan through the state’s Permanent Community Impact Fund Board has been obtained by the city to pay for the facility. The loan has a 30-year term at 2.5 percent interest, with an annual debt service of $417,000.

The property on Garden Street, which was previously occupied by six homes, was purchased over time by Tooele City since 2006. During its meeting Wednesday night, the City Council approved the subdivision final plat to combine the properties into a single parcel.