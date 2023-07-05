Tooele buffaloes popping up around town

Driving or walking around town, you may have seen Tooele City’s newest art installation: three buffalo statues placed in the downtown area.

The statues are located in front of the Tooele Pioneer Museum at 47 E. Vine Street, at the Fallen Sky Stone Boutique, located at 15 N. Main Street, and at the Veteran’s Memorial Park. There are also plans in the works to place seven additional buffaloes by the end of the year.

The buffalo near the pioneer museum, sponsored by Albert and Dorothy Bottema and crafted by local artist Rowe Harrison, is meant to honor the legend of the White Buffalo, according to Jared Stewart, Tooele City’s Economic Development Coordinator and a member of the Tooele Downtown Alliance, the group who installed the buffaloes.

The Native American legend includes a white buffalo roaming the Tooele Valley prior to the arrival of the early pioneers.

The buffalo also represents the significance of the Tooele mining industry.

“This buffalo shows the train that historically ran past this site between the Warner Rail Line and the Smelter on the foothills of the Oquirrh Mountains,” Stewart said. “It shows the Tooele ‘T’ and the caption in the plaque talks about the history of the city.”

The buffalo at the Fallen Sky Stone was sponsored by the Life’s Worth Living Foundation whose founder owns the boutique. The artwork on the buffalo was completed by Scott Snarr.

The design is meant to encourage conversations that will help those struggling with suicidal thoughts or mental health issues, and to help end stigma related to mental health, according to Stewart.

“This buffalo features the Suicide crisis hotline—988—which you can call for help 24 hours a day,” Stewart said.

The buffalo also features a depiction of the Safe UT phone application made for children and college adults to report various issues at school and mental health concerns, and angels comforting hurting people. The buffalo was painted blue and white to look like the sky and clouds.

The buffalo at the Veteran’s Memorial Park is located on Vine Street next to the sidewalk and close to the stoplight.

It was sponsored by Broken Arrow and was created by April Jorgenson.

The design is meant to represent peace, healing, and remembrance. Pilgrim, Native American, and military aspects are meant to remind people of where they came from and encourage them to never forget, Stewart said.

The buffalo features Forget Me Not flowers, elements on the periodic table that produce life, an eagle, part of The Constitution, and Tooele Valley scenery.

Throughout the rest of the year, seven additional buffaloes will be placed.

The buffalos cost $20,000 for all 10 of them plus $4,300 in shipping. Concrete pedestals will be installed at each location for $500 each. Installation labor will all be donated by members of the Downtown Alliance and local sponsors.

Funds to create the buffaloes came half through a Utah Main Street Program grant and half through the Tooele City PAR tax fund. Each buffalo comes with an annual sponsorship—meaning that a business or individual pays a $2,000 annual fee to support ongoing art and improvement projects in the downtown area.

“We are proud to support local, Tooele Valley artists and to have great businesses sponsoring each of the buffaloes in ongoing years,” Stewart said. We encourage residents and visitors to come and see the artwork and the beautiful details of each installation.”