Tooele celebrates National Day of Prayer

Community members and pastors of several Christian churches in Tooele gathered at Tooele City’s Veterans Memorial Park on May 4 at noon to celebrate the National Day of Prayer.

The service began with a welcome message from Tooele City Mayor Debbie Winn who encouraged attendees not just to pray on the National Day of Prayer, but every day.

“I ask you to continue to not just pray today, but every day,” she said. “Pray for everyone who is in need, and every day it might be a different person, but don’t give up. Remember that there is a God that is watching over us and helping us, and he will be there if you reach out to him.”

After Winn’s message, the service continued with two songs from New Life Christian Fellowship’s worship band.

Six prayers were then offered, each one with a specific theme. First was a prayer for family by Chris Parag, from New Life Christian Fellowship. During her prayer, Parag prayed for unity for families and strong fathers.

Pastor Jon McCartney from Tooele First Baptist Church prayed for churches. “I pray that you would help us where we are not in unity,” McCartney prayed, concerning different Christian denominations coming together in unity. “I pray that we would turn from our ways of wanting to do things our way more and more, and just turn to you.”

Associate Pastor Joshua Parker from Tooele Springs Calvary Chapel prayed for the arts, media, and entertainment. Parker spoke about how the arts can be used for evil, and he prayed that it would be used for good. “What the enemy intended for evil, God intended for good,” Parker said, quoting Genesis 50:20.

Kaz Dombrowski from Tooele First Baptist Church prayed for education. “Education affects us all and we can see that there is an attack on our educational establishments,” he told audience members. “We need God so desperately.”

Associate Pastor Trevor Rickard from New Life Christian Fellowship prayed for the military. “We thank you, God, that there are those who are willing to stand on the line and to lay down their life, walking in your footsteps, willing to face the enemy, to face the darkness in this world for the sake of freedom,” Rickard prayed. “We ask that you would protect them and be with them.”

Pastor Forrest White from Life Church prayed for the government. White prayed that the government would follow God, and those within churches would feel called to serve in local governments.

At the end of the service, the congregation sang a song, then Pastor Mark Runyon from New Life Christian Fellowship thanked everyone for attending, and tacos were served for lunch.

Each year, the National Day of Prayer is observed on the first Thursday in May.

In the early 1950s, an evangelical Christian movement called for Congress and the president to proclaim a day dedicated to prayer for the nation. The movement continued to grow. Evangelist Billy Graham led a service for approximately 20,000 individuals on the steps of the capitol building in Washington D.C. on Feb. 3, 1952. Later that year, Congress proclaimed a joint resolution for a National Day of Prayer.

Later, president Harry S. Truman proclaimed that the day be celebrated on July 4, then President Ronald Reagan changed the date to the first Thursday in May.