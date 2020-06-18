Tooele City adds three areas to annexation plan

Updated plan includes proposed site of the Tooele Valley Temple ♦

The Tooele City Council made a decision about adding three potential areas of expansion to the city’s annexation plan during their Wednesday night meeting at Tooele City Hall.

Jim Bolser, community development manager, presented the planned additions to the city council.

Previously, the city council discussed this issue, but a public hearing had to be held before a decision was made.

The three areas of potential expansion, as previously discussed by the planning commission, cover a total of 1,140 acres.

The first area of potential expansion is located adjacent to the northeast corner of the city’s current boundary and consists of approximately 146 acres of private property.

This expansion area is bounded by the current boundary of the city on the west, the Brookfield Estates subdivision development on the north, the Droubay Road right-of-way on the east, and private property on the south.

The area is divided diagonally from the northeast corner to the southwest corner by the Union Pacific railroad corridor, which separates this area into two sub-areas.

According to City officials, if annexed into the current plan, the area would be best suited for residential uses or other non-residential uses west of the railroad corridor.

The property is currently zoned RR-5 rural residential by Tooele County.

Tooele City officials anticipate that 20 to 25 new residential properties could result from this expansion area.

The next expansion area is also located adjacent to the northeast corner of the city’s boundaries and consists of approximately 240 acres of private property.

This property is surrounded by an incorporated boundary of the city on the south, Erda way right-of-way on the north, the 1200 west right-of-way and private property boundaries on the west, and other private property lines on the east.

This area is composed of a combination of vacant land, agricultural land, residences, businesses, schools, and a church.

Tooele City officials said the land could be used for agriculture and residential homes of a medium density nature.

The portion of this expansion area that extends north from the current city boundary to Erda Way has been assigned the RR-1 rural residential zoning classification that allows no more than one acre per residential unit.

Development of this portion of land could result in approximately 150 to 175 new residences, according to Tooele City officials.

The last expansion area is located adjacent to the northern extent of the city’s current boundaries and consists of approximately 752 acres of private property.

This area borders the city’s boundary on the west side of SR-36 and is adjacent to the northern boundary of another annexed expansion area on the east side of SR-36.

On the east side of SR-36 the area follows existing property boundaries and consists of two pieces of land along Erda Way.

On the west side of state Route 36, the expansion area is split up into other multiple areas including: the first four properties on each side of Cimmarron Way, properties on Erda Way between a school and state Route 36, existing agricultural properties between Erda Way and Church Road, Liddell Lane, and SR-36, and the church site and businesses at the northwest corner of the intersection of Erda Way and SR-36. This area includes the proposed site of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints’ Tooele Valley Temple.

This potential expansion area is made up of a combination of vacant land, agricultural land, existing residences and businesses, schools and a church.

According to the city, this area provides the opportunity for a variety of uses for agriculture, residential, and commercial.

The county currently plans for most of this expansion area to be used for residential purposes.

Although pieces of this parcel are zoned differently, development of the residential zoned portions of the expansion area could yield 220-260 new residences.

According to Utah State law, annexation boundaries should be aligned with surrounding entities such as the boundaries of local districts for sewer, water, and other services.

Boundaries of local school districts and taxing entities must also align with surrounding entities.

In October of 2010, the city council passed an ordinance putting the current annexation policy plan into action.

According to Tooele City officials, the three expansion areas would in no way change the current plan. The areas would become an addition to the current plan.

During the meeting, Bolser stated that it may take up to a decade for the new areas to be annexed into the city.

He used the analogy of the steps of waiting at a doctor’s office to identify how many steps there were before the areas could be annexed into the city.

“The key being you can’t get into the exam room without going through the waiting room,” he said. “So, you can’t get into the annexation process without going through annexation policy plan process.”

Bolser also stated that the city is at the beginning of the process.

After Bolser explained the process, a public hearing was held and the fire chief for the north Tooele fire district, Randy Wilden, made a comment.

He said that the fire department could possibly lose funding if the areas were annexed into the city.

Another comment was made by an Erda resident who said he didn’t want the city to vote on a plan that would “annex Erda out of existence.”

After the public hearing was held, the city council voted unanimously to adopt the annexation plan additions, but they said they will consider the affected entities opinions from the public comment period.

Previously, the planning commission held a public hearing on May 27 and unanimously voted to add the three areas into the city.