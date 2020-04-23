Tooele City adds three new areas to their annexation plan

The Tooele City Planning Commission talked about adding three new expansion areas to the City’s annexation policy plan, during their meeting on Wednesday night at City Hall.

Jim Bolser, community development manager presented the planned additions.

The three areas that may be added to the plan cover a total of 1,140 acres, he said.

The first area that city officials are looking at is located at the east end of the 2400 North right-of way in the northeast corner of the City. It is 146 acres.

The second piece of land is located at the far northwest corner of the City boundary along 1200 West. It is 240 acres.

The third area is a 732-acre group of properties at the north end of the city’s incorporated area by state Route 36.

The purpose of the annexation policy plan is to identify areas outside of the currently incorporated boundaries of a city that may be considered for potential annexation, according to Bolser.

The annexation plan maps out these areas of expansion and discusses policies for consideration requirements for services and implications of annexing or not annexing properties in each identified expansion area.

Before an area can be annexed into the City, a public meeting must first be held, Bolser said.

After the public meeting has been held and all affected parties are satisfied, the planning commission makes a recommendation to the City Council. The City Council then holds a public hearing of their own. Then, the Council makes the final decision.

Upon adding an area of land into the city’s plan, certain criteria must be considered including the effect that annexing the land may have on the city and if the proposed annexed land is compatible with the city’s general land use plan. The overall community benefit of adding the land is also considered..

During Wednesday night’s meeting no public comments were made and a public hearing was unable to take place because of technology issues.

The planning commission decided to push the hearing and the public comments to their May 27 meeting.