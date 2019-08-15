Tooele City adjusts proposed budget, certified tax rate before final vote

After a work session on the 2019-20 budget Wednesday evening, the Tooele City Council trimmed the budget and reduced the proposed certified tax rate ahead of a decisive meeting next week.

Following a lengthy discussion on budget line items, planning for future equipment and taxpayer impact, a straw poll of the City Council settled at a 6% increase over the state’s certified tax rate of .003024. In total, the City Council cut $176,888 from the budget, including the elimination of a grant writer position, cuts to the operation and maintenance line item in the streets budget and the removal of an annual judgment payment following the settlement with the former Aposhian Sod Farm.

At the .003213 tax rate now proposed by the City Council, a property owner with a $280,000 home would pay $495 in city property taxes, compared to $466 under the certified tax rate. The previously proposed tax rate of .003334 would result in property taxes for the same homeowner of $513.

A certified tax rate 6% greater than the certified tax rate would create a $192,330 deficit to the tentative budget, which is based around a .003334 tax rate, which is the same as last year. The gap between the proposed cuts and the property tax revenue would be made up by a transfer from the City’s general fund balance, City Councilman Dave McCall suggested.

City departments only spent about 95% of their budget in the past year, according to Tooele City Mayor Debbie Winn. McCall said the City should continue to look for cuts wherever possible.

“I don’t want us to get to where we were before,” McCall said. “I don’t. I’m not a pro-tax guy … but if we don’t do something and keep our head above water to where we’re moving in the right direction, we’re going to find ourselves back here with another 80, 90 or 115 percent tax increase. And no one wants that.”

City Councilman Brad Pratt called some of the budget cuts to reach 6% as “easy to make” and said they wouldn’t be detrimental to the City’s goals.

“I think that we can operate on that and continue to accomplish all of the things that we want to accomplish,” Pratt said. “I really do.”

For City Councilman Scott Wardle, the expanded spending without a full future plan for equipment replacement and other needs was a concern.

“I’m a little troubled, I’m not going to lie,” Wardle said. “We’re growing this government very fast and I know it’s because we’re behind. But I have trouble growing government when I don’t have plans in front of me and we’re just throwing money at a problem.”

Winn said she had trimmed the budget working with department heads prior to presenting it to the City Council. She said the budget was created under the agreement with the City Council to hold the tax rate from the previous year budget and cautioned against making too many cuts.

“We’re going to get back in the situation that we have been in,” Winn said.

A final decision on the City’s 2019-20 budget is expected at the City Council’s Aug. 21 meeting at 7 p.m. in the Council Chambers at Tooele City Hall.