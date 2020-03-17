Tooele City announces closures to help stop spread of COVID-19

City Hall to stay open while library and pool are closed ♦

Tooele City has implemented closures to help stop the spread of COVID-19 throughout the community.

According to a press release received from the city Monday, City Hall will be open during regular business hours from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday.

However, city officials encouraging citizens to pay their water, sewer and trash payments online at tooelecity.org or by calling 435-843-2100.

According to the press release, fire and police services are unaffected and will be provided as normal.

But as of Monday, the Tooele City library is closed. It may reopen on March 30, according to library director Jami Carter.

Meanwhile, librarians will be available to talk over the phone during regular business hours. The library’s phone number is 435-882-2182. Books that have been checked out will not be due until the library reopens. Book drop boxes outside the library will be available.

More information about book checkouts will be provided soon.

The Pratt Aquatic Center is also closed as of Monday and may reopen on March 30.

Tooele City Council and planning commission meetings will convene as usual with the exception of the mayor’s youth recognition awards, according to the press release.

Craft workshops and art classes provided by the city are postponed until further notice, along with suicide prevention trainings and Guiding Good Choices classes.

“Your Tooele City elected officials appreciate the leadership of Gov. Gary Herbert in slowing the spread of COVID-19 in Utah,” the press release states. “We are taking additional precautions for your safety out of abundance of caution, not from panic or worry. You are important to us and we will do everything we can to help you be safe and healthy.”