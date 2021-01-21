Tooele City announces street connection and park improvements

England acres gets new features, Seventh Street connected ♦

Tooele City’s Seventh Street reaches to the south from 1000 North. It also stretches to the north from 400 North, but for years the two segments of the street have never connected.

That will end soon.

Tooele City Mayor Debbie Winn announced the connection of Seventh Street, east of England Acres Park, during the groundbreaking ceremony for the England Ridge development on Wednesday afternoon.

“Seventh Street will be finished,” said Winn. “The engineering for a culvert under the road is already underway and funds have been set aside to finish the street this year.”

Winn and Darwin Cook, Tooele City parks and recreation director, also announced and shared plans for additions to England Acres Park.

A detention pond will be built on the east side of the park, the pond will also double as a dog park, said Cook.

The east side of the park will also get a pavilion and a playground with a parking lot with 70-80 parking spaces, according to Cook.

The city, with the assistance of Goldcrest Homes, will build a trail through England Ridge that will follow the path of an old drainage ditch.

The city is also in the progress of obtaining the ditch property to the south of England Ridge with the idea of extending a trail from Smelter Road, through England Ridge and England Acres Park, and eventually running to the north to Pine Canyon, according to Cook.