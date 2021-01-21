Tooele Transcript Bulletin – News in Tooele, Utah
  • Tooele City Mayor Debbie Winn announced plans to complete Seventh Street east of England Acres Park during the ground breaking ceremony for England Ridge on Wednesday afternoon.
  • Darwin Cook, Tooele City parks and recreation director, explains upcoming improvements to England Acres park during the ground breaking ceremony for England Ridge.

January 21, 2021
Tooele City announces street connection and park improvements

England acres gets new features, Seventh Street connected 

Tooele City’s Seventh Street reaches to the south from 1000 North. It also stretches to the north from 400 North, but for years the two segments of the street have never connected.

That will end  soon.

Tooele City Mayor Debbie Winn announced the connection of Seventh Street, east of England Acres Park, during the groundbreaking ceremony for the England Ridge development on Wednesday afternoon.

“Seventh Street will be finished,” said Winn. “The engineering for a culvert under the road is already underway and funds have been set aside to finish the street this year.”

Winn and Darwin Cook, Tooele City parks and recreation director, also announced and shared plans for additions to England Acres Park.

A detention pond will be built on the east side of the park, the pond will also double as a dog park, said Cook.

The east side of the park will also get a pavilion and a playground with a parking lot with 70-80 parking spaces, according to Cook.

The city, with the assistance of Goldcrest Homes, will build a trail through England Ridge that will follow the path of an old drainage ditch.

The city is also in the progress of obtaining the ditch property to the south of England Ridge with the idea of extending a trail from Smelter Road, through England Ridge and England Acres Park, and eventually running to the north to Pine Canyon, according to Cook.

 

Tim Gillie

Editor at Tooele Transcript Bulletin
Tim has been writing for the Transcript Bulletin since October 2017. In February 2019 he was named as editor. In addition to being editor, Tim continues to write about Tooele County government, education, business, real estate, housing, politics and the state Legislature.A native of Washington state and a graduate of Central Washington University, Tim became a journalist after a 20 year career with the Boy Scouts of America.

Latest posts by Tim Gillie (see all)

