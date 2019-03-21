Tooele City approves $8.5M contract for police station

Construction crews are expected to break ground on a new Tooele City Police Department public safety building on Garden Street next month.

A major milestone in the process was met Wednesday evening, as the Municipal Building Authority of Tooele City approved an $8.46 million guaranteed maximum price contract with Big-D Construction of Salt Lake City to construct the 21,000-square-foot facility.

The board, comprised of the Tooele City Council, unanimously approved the measure on a motion by board member Brad Pratt, seconded by board member Dave McCall.

The guaranteed maximum price contract sets a ceiling on the amount the city could possibly pay for construction of the facility on Garden Street, barring any changes in scope. Built into the amount is a 3 percent contingency for unexpected circumstances and about 3.5 percent in costs that are not guaranteed to be necessary, according to Tooele City’s contract engineer, Paul Hansen.

One example Hansen gave of the non-guaranteed expenses is $120,000 set aside for winter construction work. That money could be used if there is another significant snowfall, but the building should be weather-tight by next winter.

Hansen said in some contracts, the city council may set aside funds to cover the contingency but the contingency is built into the contract in this case. The contractor can’t touch the contingency funds without authorization from city officials.

“It’s the same contingency, but it’s just within the contract at this time,” Hansen said. “The contract protects us — it’s very clearly spelled out that that is not their money if it’s not spent.”

Big-D was one of four contractors that responded to the city’s request for proposals put out last August and was selected by the city to head the project. More than 220 subcontractors bid for the work required to complete the project, with the bids reviewed by Big-D, Mayor Debbie Winn, and office staff.

Due to the volume of subcontractor applicants and a desire for due diligence, the Municipal Building Authority board received the contract documents the day of Wednesday’s meeting, according to Hansen.

“This is a big project,” he said. “There was a tremendous amount of interest in it.”

With the contract approved Wednesday, site work is expected to begin April 1. Construction of the facility is expected to last for approximately 11 months, with final inspections in mid-February.

Winn said the city expects to close on the $9 million loan through the state’s Permanent Community Impact Fund Board on April 3. The loan has a 30-year term at 2.5 percent interest, with an annual debt service of $417,000.

After the loan is signed, the city will deposit the loan amount into an account to withdraw funds from as the project progresses, according to Winn.

A groundbreaking ceremony at the site of the new facility on Garden Street is tentatively scheduled for before the April 3 Tooele City Council meeting.

The police department’s move into the auto parts store on Main Street was intended to be temporary when it occurred more than 30 years ago. The new facility will be at least 5,000 square feet larger, without some issues plaguing the current building such as insufficient bathroom facilities and a leaking roof.

The leaking roof even got a mention from Hansen during his presentation to the Municipal Building Authority board Wednesday evening.

“It’s been 20 years, nearly, that the city’s been preparing for this facility and our rain buckets at the old police station are nearly depleted so it’s time to move forward,” he said.