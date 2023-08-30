The Tooele City Council voted to approve their proposed tax rate for fiscal year 2023-2024 during their Wednesday, Aug. 16 business meeting with a 4-1 vote.

Prior to the vote, the rate was tentatively adopted on Wednesday, June 21. Then, the council held a Truth in Taxation public hearing on Wednesday, Aug. 2. During the hearing, residents gathered to voice their concern over the rate.

The hearing was required by the state’s Truth in Taxation process, as established by the Utah State Legislature. Truth in Taxation requires local governments and school districts to hold a public hearing and inform taxpayers if they propose to adopt a property tax rate higher than the annual calculated certified property tax rate before voting on the increase.

The proposed tax rate for fiscal year 2023-2024 is 0.002411, the same rate as adopted last year. This rate is a 4.76% increase over the certified rate, which is 0.002301.

On a $410,000 house, residents will expect to pay around $24 a year because the proposed rate has been adopted.

Property tax is the city’s second largest source of revenue. It represents 24% of total general fund revenue.

At the end of the meeting, all council members except Ed Hansen voted to approve the increase. Hansen said he was in favor of a lower tax rate.