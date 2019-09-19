Tooele City approves land swap with bank

Pine Canyon land is intended for future well ♦

The Tooele City Council approved a deal to swap land with Celtic Bank in Pine Canyon, with the easement and property intended for a future well.

In the agreement, the City would trade a 5.28-acre lot through the former Murray Flats subdivision in exchange for a 4.7-acre lot in the new The Ranch at Pine Canyon subdivision. The bank would pay the City $30,000 for the approximately half-acre difference in property; the exchanged lots have substantial overlap in their footprints.

Under the agreement, the City will deed its property to the bank, which will then in turn deed the 4.7-acre lot back.

The City purchased the original lot from Celtic Bank in 2011, along with a right-of-way to the property, which was located in the rear of the now-vacated original subdivision along Churchwood Drive. In the agreement, the new subdivision includes an easement to access the property.

“We won’t need a separate recording document for a right-of-way or easement because those rights will be given to us right on the new plat itself,” said Tooele City Attorney Roger Baker. “So that when the new plat is recorded, it will create the easement and right-of-way to access our property through the public streets.”

The agreement also grants Celtic Bank the first right of refusal should the City decide not to drill a well at the location and sell it for development purposes, Baker said.

The City Council unanimously approved the agreement during its Wednesday night meeting, on a motion from Councilman Brad Pratt, seconded by Councilwoman Melodi Gochis.