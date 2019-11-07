Tooele City approves preliminary plans for three new subdivisions

The Tooele City Council approved preliminary plans for three new subdivisions during a meeting at City Hall on Wednesday.

The Golf Course View and England Ridges subdivisions were reviewed and recommended to the City Council by the Tooele City Planning Commission on Oct. 24 and the Mountain Valley Townhomes subdivision was also recommended on Oct. 9.

Mountain Valley Townhomes is a proposed townhouse subdivision plan, submitted by Matt Carter of Mountain Valley Townhomes LLC, for 750 N. 100 East.

The subdivision is categorized under MR16 multi-family residential zoning and will have 44 individual townhomes ranging in size from 2,000 square feet to 2,500 square feet, according to Jim Bolser, Tooele City Community Development director, who presented the preliminary plans to the council.

Roads outlined on the subdivision plat will be private streets, owned and maintained by the development’s HOA, said Tooele City Planning and Zoning Administrator Andrew Aagard at the Oct. 9 planning commission meeting.

“These roads are all private and they are all interior so they would not add to the responsibility of the city’s infrastructure,” Bolser said.

The Golf Course View Subdivision, submitted by Bryton Lawrence, is a proposed 5.8-acre, 13-lot subdivision located at 1366 Smelter Road in an R1-7 residential zoning district.

As outlined in the Golf Course Views Subdivision staff report, the lots will be accessed by a public street ending in a cul-de-sac that extends to the south from Smelter Road. Lot 1 was determined by city planning and zoning to be irregularly shaped due to a proposed stormwater detention basin located to the west and was placed there because it is the lowest point in the subdivision. The basin is proposed to be dedicated to Tooele City for ownership and maintenance.

The pond will have a berm on the north side and there will be an overflow that, should the pond fill up, will spill water eastward into the cul-de-sac and onto Smelter road, according to Tooele City Engineer Paul Hansen. A landscape will be presented to the council later that will coordinate the responsibilities of the City as they pertain to drainage.

The England Ridges subdivision, submitted by Sandy, Utah-based developer Joe Garlington of Garlington Development, is a 22.3-acre subdivision with 87 single-family residential lots to be located at approximately 810 N. 520 East.

The proposed subdivision is in an R1-7 zone and will connect 620 East, 690 East and 7th Street, all of which will be dedicated public roads.

As per the England Ridges subdivision staff report presented to the planning commission, due to infrequent flooding from Middle Canyon drainage, portions of the lots on the north side of the plat are located within a flood hazard area. Each lot will need to provide a FEMA flood elevation certification and a Letter of Map Amendment prior to construction on the lot to ensure each home will remain outside of the flood hazard area.

Another concern noted in the staff report is the extension of 620 East, which creates a double-fronting lot situation with The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints’ meetinghouse parcel located on 7th Street.

Since a homeowner’s association is required to also maintain the private stormwater detention basin, the situation requires that the double fronting park strip should also be landscaped by an HOA as required by City ordinance with trees, ground covers and an irrigation system, according to the staff report.

The City Council unanimously approved all three of the subdivision preliminary plans on the condition that the developers meet the conditions outlined in the Tooele City community development staff reports.