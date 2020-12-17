Tooele City approves resolution for disposal of unclaimed firearms

Once retained as evidence, some firearms never reclaimed by owners ♦

The Tooele City Council approved a resolution on the disposal of public property used as evidence in criminal cases during their Wednesday evening meeting.

Ron Kirby, Tooele City Police Chief presented the resolution that was about what to do with firearms that had been seized temporarily, but their owners had not appeared to reclaim them.

The police department currently has 43 unclaimed firearms, according to Kirby.

“This resolution is for the disposal of property that is either unclaimed or it’s evidence,” he said, referencing unclaimed firearms. “This is for property that we have had for a while and made numerous attempts to contact owners and dispose of it by returning it to owners, depending on the item.”

Kirby said that when police take possession of an item that belongs to someone they are directed by state code to either return it or get rid of it.

Items that can be returned to their owners are posted online at “five or six places.” If individuals do not claim the item, it will be disposed of, he said.

Police departments are required to seek City Council approval prior to disposing of items that aren’t claimed, according to Kirby

“We do this a couple times a year and we are seeking approval to dispose of them,” Kirby said.

Kirby told City Council members what the police department does with firearms that haven’t been claimed.

“Many of them we destroy,” he said. “This is because they are junk firearms or we don’t want them out on the street. Others are good firearms. We sell those to a firearms dealer and then we use the proceeds from that to buy departmental ammunition and firearms.”

Kirby did not state how long the police department kept firearms used as evidence before they either sold them or disposed of them.

At the end of the meeting, all of the members of the city council voted to approve the resolution.