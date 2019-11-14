Tooele City approves subdivision, permit for auto dealership

The Tooele City Planning Commission approved a conditional use permit for an automobile dealership and a residential subdivision final plat at its meeting Wednesday night.

The request for the conditional use permit was submitted by Suzanne Jameson of Buy Right Enterprise. It was presented to the commission by the City’s planning and zoning administrator Andrew Aagard.

An automobile dealership is proposed for the 0.44-acre property at 132 N. Main St. The property is categorized as general commercial zoning. A double frontage exists on the lot, created by Main Street and Garden Street, Aagard said.

The property already has a building with infrastructure in place, along with 18 parking stalls, according to Aagard.

“The applicant has indicated that there will be three to five employees at the site at any given time and they will be required to park in the eastern parking lot adjacent to Garden Street,” Aagard said.

“Three stalls will be used for customer parking and the remaining stalls will be used for vehicle display,” he said. “Shared parking can be considered as long as there is an agreement with property owners and excess parking to be shared. This agreement must be submitted, reviewed and approved by the city before it can be considered to satisfy property requirements.”

Aagard noted that there is a potential to share the lot to the south but an existing agreement between the Lend Nation loan business and Tooele City ensures that excess parking for City Hall can flow into that lot while the new Tooele City police station is being built.

The floor opened for a public hearing, during which no one came forward.

The planning commission approved the permit request under the conditions that all parking agreements are approved by the city first, that a minimum of three stalls are reserved for customers and that the business only display vehicles in designated areas.

Later in the meeting the planning commission moved to approve the final plat for Country View Villas, a proposed 56 residential lot subdivision with common areas located at 1000 N. 200 East on approximately 13 acres of land in the MR-8 Planned Unit Development Multi-Family Residential zone.

The plat request, submitted by Dave Erickson representing Leisure Villas, Inc, outlines property that lies to the east of the Scholar Academy Public Charter School and a Dominion Energy commercial facility, Aagard said.

According to a staff report, the applicant has chosen to phase the development. Phase A, being considered with the application, consists of 13 acres and creates 56 lots along with associated common open space areas. The PUD overlay authorizes the small lot sizes and reduced setbacks, making the four-plex style attached units possible. However, the PUD does not permit increased density. The density will comply with the maximum density permitted in the MR-8 zone

“All streets will be public and do conform to city standard of public rights-of-way,” Aagard said.

The commission moved forward with unanimous approval of the proposed subdivision under the condition that it meets the minimum requirements for lot development as required by the MR-8 Zoning District as well as the lot standards as required by Ordinance 2018-14 creating the PUD overlay, according to the staff report.