Tooele City Arts Council provides grants

2021 grant application due Feb. 8 ♦

If you have an idea to promote, preserve, or advance art in Tooele City, but just need a little money — now is your time.

The Tooele City Arts Council is accepting grants to fund 2021 arts projects from non-profit art organizations in the city..

Every year, the Arts Council provides grants to nonprofit organizations to promote, advance, and preserve the arts within the city, according to Holly Tippetts, secretary for the Tooele City Arts Council.

“The Arts Council would love to see more activities and events to help promote the arts in Tooele City,” Tippetts said. “We are hoping this grant opportunity will help our local nonprofit organizations accomplish that. We want to make sure these activities and events positively benefit the citizens of Tooele City.”

TCAC has been giving away grant money since 2008.

Each year, the organization picks a few art-based entities in the city to give money. The funds come from the Arts Council budget.

“The amount awarded varies each year and depends on how many applicants apply and how much grant money is allocated in the budget,” said Tippetts.

Last year’s grant recipients included The Tooele City Arts Festival, LaForge Encore Theatre, and The Tooele Valley Academy of Dance.

“In the past this grant opportunity has helped the Tooele Arts Festival with the cost of hiring their amazing entertainment for the festival,” said Tippetts. “It has also benefited local dance companies and theatre companies with their different yearly productions. The Council knows many people have been able to enjoy these activities with the help of the awarded grant money. The TCAC is excited to help these local nonprofit organizations and want them all to be successful.”

The Arts Council is accepting applications until Feb. 8, at 5:00 p.m.

The application link can be found at tooelecity.org under the Tooele Arts Council.

The application includes basic information about the organization that is applying for the grant.

“The application will explain all of the guidelines and qualifications into more detail,” said Tippetts.”

Once the applications are received, the TCAC Board will review all applications and final recommendations will be made.

Applicants are not guaranteed to receive funding. Some may receive partial funding, according to Tippetts.

“We want to make sure these events benefit residents of Tooele City,” said Tippetts.