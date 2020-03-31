Tooele City begins “Hunt for Danny” activity

Tooele City officials have created a “hunt” for their mascot, Danny the digger throughout the city to entertain children during social distancing.

Pictures of Danny will be posted in various places throughout Tooele City and participants will be allowed to register and guess where he is hidden.

“We just thought that everyone is stuck where they are so we could take Danny around and post pictures of him. Everyone who guesses correctly is entered to win a prize,” said Terra Sherwood, assistant parks and recreations director for Tooele City.

This event will take place from March 30 to April 6th.

Pictures of Danny will be posted each day on Facebook and Instagram.

Search for “Danny the Digger” on Facebook and Instagram.

Children can register to win prizes from April 6 to 8 at Tooelecity.org.

It is free to participate.

At the end of the time period, families that have guessed correctly will be entered to win an Easter egg hunt delivered to their home.

“We normally do an Easter egg hunt at the park but this year with everything going on, we couldn’t. So, we thought this would be fun,” said Sherwood.

Danny the digger is Tooele City’s official mascot for children.

“Danny the digger is our mascot for basically anything child friendly in Tooele City,” said Sherwood. “He goes along with our hashtag, #IDigTooeleCity.”

If you have any questions about the hunt, you can contact Sherwood at 435-241-2142 or at terras@tooelecity.org.