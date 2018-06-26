Tooele City begins process to build new $7M police station

After a temporary move into a former auto parts store about 30 years ago, the Tooele City Police Department is planning a possible new location on Garden Street.

The new station, which has an estimated construction cost of $6.7 million, is only in an early concept stage but Tooele City Police Chief Ron Kirby said it is needed.

“We’ve needed it for years and I think you just keep growing and growing, and this building keeps getting older and older,” Kirby said. “You just reach a point, finally, where it has to be done.”

Kirby said he has been working with JRCA Architects on concepts for the new police station, the same architectural firm that built the Grantsville City Justice Center. Current plans call for a 23,200-square-foot building with a 3,192-square-foot ancillary building.

As part of the tax hike approved by Tooele City Council in its June 20 meeting, Tooele City Mayor Debbie Winn said the public safety department budget would increase $800,000 to hire new officers, increase their pay and provide other benefits. Additional tax revenue would also cover the projected $458,364 toward a bond for construction of the new police station.

Including $671,879 in contingency for construction costs, the building could cost as much as $8.5 million with design and construction fees, building furnishings, and audio/visual costs. Kirby said he knows the police station is expensive but the cost, an estimated $324 per square foot, is appropriate for the type of building.

“A police building is more than office space,” Kirby said. “We’re not just building office space for the officers.”

A preliminary site plan for the police station includes dedicated space for investigations, patrol, evidence storage, records and administrative offices. There would be a secure parking lot for police vehicles, a sally port to safely transport inmates to-and-from the county jail, and a locker room and fitness room for officers.

The preliminary site plan also features public space, including multi-purpose rooms that can be used by community groups, Kirby said. The public space in the building, which also includes a lobby, interview rooms and restrooms, accounts for about 20 percent of the building, he said.

Kirby said the layout of the building will increase efficiency, with administrative offices and records near the front of the station, which faces Garden Street, south of Tooele City Hall. Investigations and patrol are housed separately but adjacent, and evidence storage will be at the rear, where officers and staff will access the building.

It should be a change of pace for the police department’s current location, which Kirby said is approximately 16,000 square feet and until recently only had two restrooms.

“We literally had officers getting called that couldn’t get to the restroom before they left on a call,” Kirby said.

The current station also has only one interview room, which makes handling two suspects at once or a suspect and a victim, difficult, according to Kirby. Anything that hampers efficiency can affect the job officers are able to do, he said.

The building would be designed to meet the department’s needs for the next 10 to 20 years with no expansions or other changes, Kirby said. Four extra investigator desks and shared patrol space would allow for the hiring of more officers over the years.

“I’ve heard some people talk about this building, ‘Well, the police need a new building,’” Kirby said. “No, we don’t need a new building. The community needs a new building so that we can be more efficient and serve the public better. That’s really what this is all about, is providing that service to the public, not about providing a building for the officers.”