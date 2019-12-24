Tooele City bids farewell to three City Councilmembers

McCall, Pratt and Pruden step down after 36 years combined service ♦

Three Tooele City Councilmen with 36 years of combined public service and experience will leave the City Council in the coming weeks to make way for newly elected councilmembers.

City Council chairman Steve Pruden and Councilmen Dave McCall and Brad Pratt were honored at a Tooele City Council meeting Wednesday for their service. They will depart the council with 16, 12 and 8 years of service, respectively.

As the business meeting began, Councilman Scott Wardle called the three Councilmen and their wives to the front of the chambers to be recognized.

“This evening will be the last meeting that these three will participate with us as councilmembers … they’ve served a combined 36 years of service and that is tremendous,” Wardle said. He next turned the time over to them for brief remarks.

At the podium, Council chairman Steve Pruden thanked his wife, Michelle, and other members of his family for their love. He also thanked his fellow councilmembers and city administration for their friendship and support.

“It’s been my privilege to serve the citizens of Tooele City, and I want to thank my wonderful companion in life and in the eternities for her patience … she’s been very supportive over these last 16 years,” Pruden said.

“It’s been a fun ride. I think we’ve accomplished quite a few things in my time here and for one reason only and that is for the benefit of the community,” he said. “… It’s a great privilege, a great honor and I just want to thank everyone for their love, support and their trust.”

McCall also began by thanking his wife Lezlie McCall, and his colleagues. He also recalled having fallen in love with Tooele City when he arrived in 1993 as a military transplant from North Carolina.

“One thing that sticks with me the most after all these years is when I first arrived, for two days, I didn’t sleep because it was so quiet, but it’s not as quiet anymore — it’s grown,” McCall said.

“I’m glad that I’ve been able to serve on this council, because to be prepared for the future is something that we’ve been working on,” he said. “It has been my privilege and I want to thank the staff, the mayor, the council, my wife, and my children, and I just want to say thank you for the privilege to serve.”

Councilman Brad Pratt thanked his wife, Kaye Pratt, for her example over the years and stating that his decision to run for the city council was a precedent set by her love for community.

“I started down this road because of her and we had an opportunity to work with the city, four years prior to being on the council on changing some power lines in our neighborhood and as a result of a great amount of involvement on her part and guidance that she taught me… because of her example in community involvement, I decided to run for city council,” Pratt said.

“I want you to know that, because of going down this road, I’ve had an opportunity to work with some great people in this community — leaders, whose entire life is based on the wellbeing of this community,” he added. “It’s their entire life. They do everything they can to make this community better … I love this community and I love all of you.”

Tooele City Mayor Debbie Winn told the audience that “I am here today because of the invitation from these three men who asked me to apply for a city council position when there was a year left on someone’s term.

“I have learned from them, and I think the most important thing I have learned is that they love the people they served,” she said. “They do what they do because they love people. They are great leaders and they are married to wonderful, wonderful women who allow them to spend their time at meetings, committees and boards that they serve on … I love each one of these men and I thank you for your service.”

Wardle said that three councilmen’s legacy is forever imprinted on the city after having worked through lawsuits, and resolved bitterness between neighboring cities and within the community. Wardle said that a realization of the importance of community involvement, following a trip he made to national landmarks in Washington D.C., was the basis for farewell gifts that were procured by Tooele City administration members.

“This nation is built of cities. The idea came about that we would call [Congressman Chris Stewart] and ask that a flag for each one of the councilmembers be flown at the [U.S. capitol] building and sent to us … as a memento that they have served their country,” Wardle said.

“Tonight our country is terribly divided — I think if they could see the unity that takes place in cities, it might give some thought to things. We thank you for your service and wish you well in the future,” he said.

Each council member was then presented with a shadow box with respective years-of-service inscribed, containing a folded American flag previously flown at the United States Capitol building to commemorate their service to community, state and the nation.

The oncoming Tooele City Councilmembers are Ed Hansen, Justin Brady and Tony Graf. They will be sworn into office in early January.