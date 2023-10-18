Tooele City officials, along with representatives from the Tooele Fire Department and Big-D Construction, hosted a groundbreaking for Tooele Fire Station #3, a 16,400-square-foot, two-story fire station on 145 E. 1000 North in Tooele City.

The station is expected to be completed in December 2024. The new station will include a three-bay fire truck space with a multipurpose meeting room, office space, living dorms, kitchen facilities, and training tower. Additionally, there will be a 4,000-square-foot maintenance and Emergency Management building built on site. Tooele City Fire Chief Matt McCoy spoke at the ground breaking ceremony, referring to the ceremony as a “momentous occasion” for Tooele City.

“A fire station is not just bricks and mortar,” McCoy said. “It is the dedicated men and women in uniform who stand ready to answer the call, no matter the time or circumstances.”