Tooele City Cemetery cleanup will begin soon to prepare for spring

Tooele City will soon begin cemetery cleanup efforts to prepare for spring.

According to City cemetery supervisor Kelly Vorwaller, winter months at the cemetery begin on Nov. 1 and end March 31. During those months, individuals visiting loved one’s graves can put any type of decoration on and or around the grave, as long as they do not damage the cemetery grounds.

Decorations may also not obstruct neighboring plots. Grave decorations will not be removed by cemetery personnel during winter months unless they are in violation, are worn, or show weather damage.

“During what we consider our winter months, pretty much any decoration is allowed, but as spring is approaching, we accumulate a lot of things,” Vorwaller said. “We accumulate Christmas trees, snowmen, turkeys and I think a lot of people have great intentions. They come back to their loved one’s graves and take back what they put in, but most people don’t.”

When the winter months end, cemetery employees remove decorations from over 23 acres or 12,042 burial plots. This year cemetery personnel will do that cleanup from March 23-31.

Vorwaller wants the community to know that if they have decorations on or around graves, they must be taken down by March 23 or they will be discarded.

According to Vorwaller, summer months at the cemetery last from April 1 to Oct. 31. During that time all decorations must be placed directly on the monument or headstone, or the concrete border/mow strip surrounding the grave. This is because the cemetery must be mowed and maintained.

“Anything that is outside of the headstone is grass and that is what we have to take care of and mow,” he said. “When a person is buried in our cemetery, there is a thing called perpetual care and that means that we take care of it forever. We are not able to do that when people don’t follow policy and there is stuff everywhere.”

During summer months no shepherd hooks are allowed. Artificial flowers are only allowed if placed in permanent vases attached to the monument, marker or concrete border/mowing strip.

Memorial Day is the only exception to the summer month’s rule. Four days prior and five days after Memorial Day, decorations are allowed to be placed on the grass outside of the concrete border/mow strip. After which they must be cleaned up.

No planting or excavation is permitted in the cemetery.

Vorwaller summarized Tooele City’s preparation for spring and summer with the following prepared statement:

“Weather permitting, the Tooele City Cemetery personnel will perform a complete clean up of the cemetery grounds beginning March 23, 2020. All decorations in the cemetery will be discarded, including items within the concrete border/lawnmower strip. At the discretion of the cemetery staff, any decorations in vases that show weather damage will be removed and discarded.

“Beginning April 1, 2020, decorations may be placed on graves in accordance with cemetery policy for summer months. You can find the policy on our website tooelecity.org or if you have any questions, please contact the cemetery records office at 435-882-4241. Thank you for your help to keep our cemetery beautiful and clean.”