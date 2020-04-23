Tooele City Cemetery gets new fence

A new fence is being constructed around the cemetery grounds in Tooele City with an expected completion date of May 18.

In 2019, $40,000 was approved by the city council to replace the Skyline Drive side of the fence.

In February, the city council voted to have a fence installed around the perimeter of the cemetery because it was old and damaged, according to Darwin Cook, parks and recreation director for Tooele City.

According to Cook, the old chain link fence that was there before was made of piecemeal and was at least 60 years old. Parts of the fence were damaged from being hit by cars on Skyline Drive.

“The old fence was looking shabby,” said Cook. “I am very fortunate for the city council seeing that it was overdue and taking the necessary steps to replace it.”

The new fence is being constructed of double coated metal and will be six feet tall.

According to Cook, this fence will stop individuals who should not be walking through the cemetery from wandering through.

Gates where individuals can walk through the cemetery will be installed, as well as gates to drive through.

Currently, all of the posts are installed and workers are installing panels that will be completed by May 1.

This project is being completed by Mountain States Fencing Company for $142,162.

The Tooele City Cemetery is situated between 200 South and Skyline Drive and 100 East to 200 East. The cemetery can be accessed from entrances off of 100 East and 200 East. It is open 365 days a year from 6 a.m. to 10 p.m.

The cemetery has approximately 23 acres of developed area with 18,600 graves as of year end 2019, with another 2.25 acres of undeveloped area for expansion.