Tooele City cemetery office may be moved

Members of the Tooele City Council discussed purchasing property from Mountain West Medical Center to expand the City’s cemetery during their May 20 meeting at City Hall.

The property they are looking at is located at 255 S. 100 East in Tooele City. It is 0.80 acres.

The location once housed a medical office that was affiliated with Mountain West Medical Center.

The closed medical office has been vacant for around 16 years and has “significant” damage, according to Darwin Cook, parks and recreation director for the city.

The owner of the property is Dan Dow.

Tooele City officials would like to purchase the property in order to expand the cemetery and to relocate the cemetery office, according to city officials.

A price of $50,000 has been negotiated between the City officials and the Tooele Hospital Corporation.

The city had originally budgeted $60,000 for the sale, but city officials ended up offering the cooperation $50,000 and they accepted, according to Cook.

The city will be responsible for closing costs and an engineer will look at the building and decide what to do with it.

No Tooele City utilities are located or contemplated to be located at this location.

At the meeting, all of the members of the council voted to approve the motion and move forward with the sale.

An official contract of sale has been drawn up and can be viewed at tooelecity.org under the city council tab for the May 20 meeting.