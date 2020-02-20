Tooele City citizens urged to participate in well-being survey

Utah State University is encouraging all adult residents of Tooele City to take a well-being survey.

The survey, which was created by USU, is intended to keep Tooele City officials and the college up to date on the well-being of the city. During the online survey, individuals are asked a series of questions and encouraged to rate their experiences living in Tooele City on different scales. Residents will also answer questions such as: How long have you lived in Tooele and are you a permanent member of the city?

According to Courtney Flint, professor of Natural Resource Sociology at USU, the college is in the middle of surveying 20 cities and towns throughout the state. She said that so far 3,000 people in Utah have taken the survey but only 230 residents of Tooele City have participated.

“We would love to see a lot more participants from Tooele City,” she said.

The survey ends on Feb. 25 and participants must be 18 years or older.

Flint said after the results of the survey are gathered, USU will send them to Tooele City. The results will be released to the community.

“Given the growth and change across Utah, this project is designed to provide input to city leaders on how residents are doing,” Flint said. “We’ll be able to look within cities to see variations across different demographic groups and we can also look across cities to see how similar type and sized cities compare to each other.”

A link to the survey is available at tooelecity.org under the newsletter for the month of February, or visit tinyurl.com/rdzk6m4.

The survey takes about 10 minutes to complete and is anonymous and voluntary.