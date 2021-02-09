Tooele City Communities that Care hosts parenting workshop 

Guiding Good Choices free for parents ♦

The Tooele City Communities That Care Department is hosting a Guiding Good Choices parenting workshop for parents with children in sixth through 12th grade.

The workshop will run for five weeks and each week parents or guardians will learn a new skill to better navigate parenting and open discussions about drug and alcohol use.

During session one, coordinators will talk to parents and guardians about their wishes for their children and local data from the SHARP survey, a survey that children in grades six through 12 take every other year, analyzing alcohol and drug usage.

“We go over the data,” said Stacy Smart, supervisor for Communities That Care. “Then, we talk about family meetings.”

During session one, coordinators also go over the social development strategy.

“This talks about how children need to be given opportunities to learn new skills,” said Smart. “So, we need to teach them those skills and we need to recognize them for those skills.”

During session two, coordinators will talk about how to develop healthy beliefs and clear standards.

“Our kids need to know where we stand,” said Smart. “How do we feel about alcohol? Do our kids know that we don’t want them to drink alcohol or do we assume that they know that? We need to have that conversation with them.”

Normally, during session three, children attend the workshop with their parents or guardians.

This year, the workshop will be held over zoom, so children will attend session three via zoom.

“We will teach the children a refusal skill about how to say no to negative behavior and still keep their friends,” said Smart talking about session three. “That’s a fun time, because we have nachos. Even in doing the online session, parents will be able to come and pick up the nachos from our office.”

During session four, coordinators will talk about anger management.

“This is not just anger management with the kids,” said Smart. “It’s anger management with everyone. We teach a skill about what we should do with our anger and all of that energy.”

Session five is about strengthening family bonds, according to Smart.

“That’s really what we want to do,” she said. “We want to be able to strengthen our family bonds and communicate with each other. We teach skills to accomplish that.”

At the end of the workshop, parents receive small prizes and a $25 gift card to Walmart.

Melissa Brimhall, coordinator of Communities that Care and the parenting workshop, has taken the workshop three times and said it has benefited her family.

“It’s important for parents to be involved in their children’s lives,” said Brimhall. “I think a lot of parents believe that their children don’t listen to what they say but children are looking for that guidance and guidelines. I think teaching them skills is important. Learning how to avoid risky behavior and maintaining positive relationships is a huge skill that I think can keep children out of a lot of trouble.”

Communities That Care have been hosting their Guiding Good Choices workshops for 12 years.

This free workshop will be held on Thursday evenings for five weeks beginning on Feb. 5.

To register, parents can email stacys@tooelecity.org or call 435-843-2188.