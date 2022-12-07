Tooele City completes water feasibility study

Tooele City officials recently completed a Water Reuse Feasibility Study highlighting using wastewater for irrigation in the Overlake area.

Tooele City hired Jones and DeMille Engineering Inc., a civil engineering company based out of Springville, Utah in September, to conduct the study.

The company reviewed the history of the Tooele City wastewater treatment system and provided the city with a plan to use treated, reclaimed water that comes from the wastewater facility to reuse irrigation water in a pressurized irrigation system.

The goals of the study were to effectively reuse excess treated water for a pressure irrigation system, reduce culinary water used for outdoor irrigation watering, and expand the existing pressure irrigation system for future users.

The company looked at several options to deliver the effluent water to irrigation users within the Tooele City Water Special Service District in Overlake, including parks, park strips, the new Deseret Peak High School, Clarke N. Johnsen middle school, Overlake Elementary, and Deseret Peak Temple.

To deliver water to these locations, new pumps and pressure lines may be installed and one to three new storage tanks may be built, according to information from the study.

Alternatively, an upgrade may be made to the current pump station to directly pump the reclaimed wastewater to the service areas listed above.

Overlake was chosen as an effective area to reuse wastewater for irrigation, because it is close to the Tooele City Water Reclamation Facility and transporting the water elsewhere wouldn’t be cost effective, according to information in the study.

The wastewater facility treats approximately 2.2 million gallons a day and in 2002, the city adopted a new code that allows the use of reclaimed water for irrigation purposes and other authorized uses within the Tooele City Water Special Services District.

“Currently there are only two users of the irrigation water: the wastewater facility and the Overlake Golf Course,” Grandpre said. “Both users use the water for irrigation purposes during the summer season. The study was performed to look at options to get irrigation water to more users within the water special service district and to look at what the costs would be to help set budgets if an option was selected to move forward…”

At this time, Tooele City has not yet pursued any of the options listed in the study, but they will soon.

Whatever is chosen, the cost may be anywhere from over $8 million to over $18 million and may be completed in several phases.

Money to complete the project will come from grants from the Clean Water State Revolving Fund program and/or by increasing residential sewer bills, according to information from the study.

Funding may also come from the WaterSmart program managed by the Bureau of Reclamation, the Utah Permanent Community Impact Board, or the United States Department of Agriculture.

“It has always been a goal for the past 20 years to look at how we can get irrigation water to certain areas of the water special services district,” Grandpre said. “We have seen a lot of growth happening in the city right now and we are always looking for more culinary water sources. Getting irrigation water to some of the high users within the water special services district would help take some of the strain off of the culinary system.”