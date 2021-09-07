Tooele City considers annexing Droubay Road property

At the request of the landowner and developer, Tooele City may annex land south of the Carr Fork subdivision east of Droubay Road.

The Tooele City Council approved a resolution during their Sept. 1 business meeting that says they will consider an annexation petition to bring approximately 61.2 acres of property located east of Droubay Road into the city’s boundaries.

The owner of property, Howard Schmidt, wants to build 172 single-family homes on the property.

During the meeting, Jim Bolser, community development director, presented Schmidt’s annexation petition to the council..

He explained that the property is located on the east side of Droubay Road and south of the existing Carr Fork Subdivision.

The property is located right off of Erikson Road and is shaped like a triangle.

The land currently is outside of Tooele City’s boundaries, but Schmidt wants to annex the property into the city.

The city’s annexation policy plan, a map identifying potential annexation areas created last year by Bolser and city officials, and adopted by the city council identifies the area as area K.

“Should this annexation be successful, it would be the entirety of area K being brought into the city,” Bolser explained.

The purpose of the city’s annexation policy plan, according to Bolser, is to identify property outside of the city that city officials and community members may be interested in annexing into the city for the benefit of residents and the city as a whole.

Just because a property owner puts in a request for annexation, doesn’t mean that it will be granted. The city council has full discretion whether or not to approve, Bolser said.

Because Schmidt’s property is outside of the city, it has not been assigned a land use designation.

“All of the property bordering this site has been assigned medium density residential and the R1-7 district,” Bolser said. “This supports our smaller single-family zones.”

This means that if Schmidt’s property is annexed into the city, there is a good chance his property will be classified as medium density residential and he will be able to build single-family homes on the property.

If the property is annexed into the city, a plat map will show the exact, legal boundaries of Schmidt’s property.

In March, Schmidt first appeared before the council and presented his request, along with a conceptual development plan.

During the city council’s work session meeting on Aug. 18, members of the council also spoke about Schmidt’s annexation request. Schmidt submitted an updated conceptual developmental plan.

Schmidt plans to build 172 single-family lots on the 61.6 acres of property with a trail system, which complies with the R1-7 zone.

The property would also include a park or green space(s).

Bolser explained that there are benefits and drawbacks of annexing any property into city boundaries.

He said that seven things, including sewer systems, parks and recreation, storm drains, and water rights and potential usage must be considered, among others.

Bolser told the council that even though Schmidt has appeared before the council before, this is only the first step in a long process.

“If you choose to approve the resolution this evening, it does not annex the property. All it does is allow the property and the application to move forward for further consideration,” Bolser told the city council.

If approved, the next step would be to complete studies related to infrastructure and needs that come with the property.

Justin Brady, council member, asked Bolser if the city has the discretion to determine which type of water rights Schmidt must obtain.

Bolser said that the city has to accept any type of water rights that is of the correct quantity for the amount of homes built on the property, along with enough water to water green spaces or parks.

“The applicant does contain rights that are already assigned into our community,” Bolser explained. “In that case, I believe the requirement for water rights would already be satisfied.”

At the end of the meeting, all members of the city council voted to approve the consideration of the annexation petition of Howard Schmidt.

They will discuss the annexation further in a future meeting.