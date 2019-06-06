Tooele City Council approves $1M for road, water projects

A pair of bids totaling more than $1 million to improve the city’s roadways and culinary water system were approved by the Tooele City Council at its meeting Wednesday night.

The City Council unanimously approved a contract with Triex Construction Corporation of Bluffdale for $569,097 to complete the city’s annual culinary improvement projects. Triex Construction had the low bid of the eight submitted, which was $225,878 less than the next bid.

Due to the disparity between the Triex Construction bid and the next lowest bid, city representatives met with the company’s owners, who assured them they would complete the project at the cost bid, Tooele City engineer Paul Hansen said. Per typical city policy, a 5% contingency was included in the City Council’s resolution, which requires the review and authorization of the mayor to be spent.

The waterline to be replaced include Uintah Avenue, from Noble Road to 880 East; Bonneville Way, from Antelope Avenue to Plateau Road; and Coleman Street from 400 North to McKeller Street. Waterline will also be replaced under 500 North from 7th Street to Smelter Road, and Antelope Avenue to Plateau Road.

The City Council also unanimously approved a contract with Kilgore Contracting of West Valley City for $448,310 for the city’s annual roadway improvement project. Five contractors bid on the project, with Kilgore Contracting’s being the least by $75,000.

The roadway improvement projects include rebuilds of 1400 East south of Skyline Drive and 980 North east of Whitaker Drive, according to Hansen. Also included are overlay on 100 East, from 400 North to Vine Street; 6th Street from Birch Street to Utah Avenue; and 880 South, from 690 West to 730 West.

The bids for both projects were opened last Thursday and reviewed by city staff before being presented to the council.