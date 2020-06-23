Tooele City Council approves 32 new townhomes on 50 West

One council member holds out for road repairs ♦

The Tooele City Council voted 4-1 to approve a preliminary plan for 32 new townhomes on a mixed-use lot on 50 West during their June 17 meeting.

Gochis requested the plan be tabled because of a road in front of the subdivision that needs asphalt repaired.

The preliminary plan for the 32 townhome subdivision, located at 555 S. 50 West, was previously discussed by the planning commission.

Tray Baldwin, representing Eagle Point Homes, submitted the application to build on the 2.66 acre property, which is currently zoned MU-G, mixed use general.

The applicant requested that the subdivision be approved with 32 lots that will eventually have townhomes built on them, according to city planning staff.

The current zoning law in this area of the city allows for up to 16 dwelling units per acre of land. At that density, the 2.66 acres could potentially hold up to 45 residential units.

Multi-family lots within the MR-16 zone, to which the MU-G zoning district defers, do not have a lot size minimum, according to city planning staff.

Lots within the potential subdivision would range in size from 0.3 acres to 0.4 acres and will include the townhome, plus the driveway and some landscaping.

Each lot will have access to a privately owned and maintained street.

The extra vacant land within the 2.66 acres will be open space, owned and maintained by the development.

Lots 12 through 15 of the subdivision will access from 50 West, which is a public right-of-way. Lots 1 through 3 will have access to a 20-foot-wide private driveway, according to city council staff.

The driveway has been reviewed and approved by the Tooele City Fire Department and is not deep enough to warrant an emergency vehicle turn around.

Located on the property are two storm water management basins next to 50 West that will be privately owned and maintained by the development.

All of the members of the city council voted to approve the subdivisions, except Gochis.