Tooele City Council approves $58 million 2022 budget

The Tooele City Council approved their 2022 fiscal year budget during their June 16 meeting.

The 2022 budget includes over $58 million of allotted funds.

The budget was presented by Shannon Wimmer, Tooele City finance director.

“Each year as we go through the budget process, we face the difficult task of balancing our operating and capital needs to match our available resources,” Tooele City Mayor Debbie Winn. “As is the case with the majority of local governments, we are never able to fully fund all worthwhile programs or fund all projects and equipment. Our aim is to set priorities as we allocate resources by funding required and essential services first, and ensuring a level of service to meet our residents’ expectations.”

The budget includes information about taxation, special revenue funds, capital projects, enterprise funds, and allotted money for city departments, among others.

Sales tax is the largest source of revenue for the city and accounts for approximately 30% of total general fund revenue, according to the budget.

All taxable sales that take place in Tooele City are taxed at a rate of 7%.

The city’s second largest source of revenue is property tax, which represents 24% of the general fund revenue.

In 2020, the city received 21% of property tax payments, with the rest going to Tooele County and the school district.

The city’s franchise tax is collected from utility bills paid to the city.

The three utilities on which the fee is collected are: natural gas, electricity, cell phone bills, and cable TV.

Electricity accounted for the highest amount of money collected during fiscal year 2020 with $1.4 million collected.

Parks, arts and recreation tax, otherwise known as PAR tax, is a voter approved 0.001% sales tax the state allows the city to collect. This money goes to improve parks, recreation and cultural facilities, and cultural organizations and events such as the Tooele City Arts Council and Fridays on Vine Concerts, according to the budget.

The city’s general fund which pays for functions associated with a municipal government, like police, fire, streets, recreation, and community development, receives revenues from property, sales, licenses and permits, fees for services, grants, and transfers from other funds within the city, according to the budget.

The police department gets 29% of the general fund allotment, the largest amount of any department in the city.

The second highest was the U.T.A district at 8% of funds and then the library, community development, the golf course, and the parks and recreations department, which all received five percent of the allotment from the general fund.

Special revenue funds, according to the budget, are collected for a purpose and are accounted for in a separate fund, which allows the city to monitor revenues and expenditures of specific activities.

Tooele City’s special revenue funds include parks, arts and recreation, park capital project funds, public safety capital projects funds, redevelopment agency funds, and road funds.

The city’s capital project fund is used to account for the financial resources to be used for improvement or construction of major capital assets other than those in other fund categories, according to the budget.

Enterprise funds, which are obtained from user fees, cover the whole cost of the services provided, including personnel, operating costs, debt service, and overhead.

Tooele City’s enterprise funds consist of the water fund, sewer fund, solid waste fund, storm water fund, and the streetlight fund.

During 2020, the city collected $1,091,707 for the storm drain fund and $164,417 for the streetlight fund.

The debt fund, according to the budget, is used to report payments of debt service obligations and bonds not accounted for in other funds.

During fiscal year 2020, Tooele City collected $2,305,454 for this fund.

Fire department trust fund, which is a trust and agency fund, is a pension trust fund for the Tooele City volunteer firefighters.

During fiscal year 2020, $88,615 was collected and $88,979 was paid out.

There are five projects currently held by the Tooele City Municipal Building Authority; the Tooele City Hall, the animal control shelter, the Oquirrh Hills Golf Course, the library, and the Tooele City Police Station.

Altogether, the annual budget consists of 15 funds for a total budget of $58 million.

The largest category was the city’s general fund with 36% of the $58 million going to the fund.

To learn more about the city’s budget please visit Tooelecity.org and click on the finance tab.