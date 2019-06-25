Tooele City Council approves budget amendments

A series of budget adjustments were made by the Tooele City Council during its meeting last Wednesday, prior to the end of the fiscal year.

The budget amendments include moving unspent funds from the golf course and pool budgets to cover $20,000 in roof repairs for the parks department’s storage in the old food bank building at the corner of Maple and Second streets.

“The food bank building failed and so we’re attempting to try to get that repaired so the stuff that’s stored in there will not get ruined,” said parks and recreation director Darwin Cook.

Another $12,000 in pool funds were moved to fund concrete work on landscape areas at Dow James Park and the city’s second fire station. A $4,000 adjustment also went into the parks and recreation department’s miscellaneous for computer replacements, according to Cook.

An additional $100,000 was included in the city’s budget for the Utah Transit Authority sales tax revenue, money which is earmarked for UTA projects. City finance director Glen Caldwell described the UTA sales tax as a pass through, as the city must document the revenue generated, in this case $1.3 million, but the money is sent directly to UTA.

The city also increased its anticipated sales tax revenue by $115,000, matching the increase to the city’s judgments and loses budget line resulting from the Aposhian Sod Farm settlement. The city’s net obligation of $1.13 million from the April settlement will be paid out in 10 equal annual installments.

The adjustments also included $21,250 from the police department’s forfeited evidence trust account to fund the equipment and start-up costs for its new Exploring program, which began in 2018.

As construction continues on the new police station on Garden Street, the City Council also approved a budget adjustment to include the proceeds from the $9 million loan through the state’s Permanent Community Impact Fund Board in the debt service fund budget. Cash transfers from the debt service fund to the public safety fund will occur as needed throughout construction.

The City Council approved an $8.46 million guaranteed maximum price contract with Big-D Construction during its March 20 meeting. The guaranteed maximum price contract sets a ceiling on the amount the city could possibly pay for construction of the facility.

No one spoke during a public hearing on the budget amendments during Wednesday’s meeting. The City Council unanimously approved the changes, on a motion by City Councilman Brad Pratt, seconded by City Councilman Dave McCall.