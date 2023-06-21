Tooele City Council approves business park

A 324-acre business park in southern Tooele City was approved by the City Council during their June 7 meeting.

Discussions and public hearings on the business park were held at previous City Council meetings. Creating the business park involved a change to the zoning district and amending city code to allow for the park.

During the June 7 meeting, city council members first talked about amending the Tooele City general plan map for the business park and designating the district as a light industrial use.

Prior to delving into the conversation and public hearing, Andrew Aagard, Tooele City community development director, explained the location of the potential business park and the details surrounding it.

The properties, which are really two properties connected together, are located between the Union Pacific Corridor and 1100 West from about 1220 South to 300 South.

Currently, the 324-acre site includes vacant land with access from 700 South, 1200 West, and Tooele Boulevard to the north, along with Timpie Road and 1220 South to the east.

If approved, the property would have rail access, and one potential business owner on the property would include a company manufacturing cables for ski resorts and snow making machines.

The property will take up to five years to develop.

Aagard told the city council that the property was currently designated on the city’s general plan land use map as regional commercial.

“This designation prohibits industrial zones and industrial land uses,” Aagard explained, talking about the designation.

Aagard spoke about the need to amend the Tooele City general plan land use map for the park, and designating the district as light industrial.

“The zoning map amendment will propose a business park that has a number of light industrial uses,” he said. “In order to make sure our zoning map is compliant with our land use map; we need to change the land use map from regional commercial to light industrial in order to make sure we are compliant with the city’s requirement that our zoning map complies with our land use map.”

After the discussion about the zoning map amendment, a public comment period was held but no comments were made.

At the end of the discussion, all members of the City Council voted to approve the change.

The second discussion included enacting and amending city code, creating the Tooele City Business Park zoning district, and amending the Tooele City zoning map accordingly.

“This is the follow up to the previous land use amendment,” Aagard explained. “It’s actually more than just a zoning map amendment. This request to amend the zoning map also includes the creation of a new zoning district and the adoption of a zoning ordinance creating standards and qualifications for all development that occurs within that zoning district.”

After the previous discussion, Aagard reminded the council that the property was zoned light industrial and RD research and development.

The proposed zoning for the property is TCBP — Tooele City Business Park zoning district, he said.

Aagard told the council that when the business park was previously discussed at a Tooele City Planning Commission meeting, there were concerns by the public regarding having industrial uses located in close proximity to residential areas.

“As we were working to develop the new development standards and codes for this business park, we took special care to preserve the residential integrity of those single-family and multi-family residential uses,” Aagard said.

Aagard showed the council the concept plan of the park.

If approved, the zoning district of the park would be split into three sections: section A, section B, and section C.

Section A is closest to residential zones, and section C is located closer to the nearby railroad corridor and is the furthest away from the residential zones.

Section A would include commercial and office type of uses, much like the uses found in Tooele City’s downtown area, according to Aagard. Section A would only allow buildings 35 feet tall or less to be built; and include a minimum of 15% of wall façade in brick, stone, or similar masonry product to improve the visual quality of the structures. In addition, roofs would have to be pitched and all rooftop mechanical equipment would have to be located inside of the structure or on the ground.

Section B would include lighter industrial uses that would not generate impacts to surrounding properties in the form of noise, vibrations, odor, and other annoyances. In this section, the buildings would be able to be extended up to 50 feet in height.

Section C would include heavier industrial uses. Buildings in section C would be able to be extended to 70 feet — the same height found in a standard industrial zone.

“It’s not likely you’re going to get a 70-foot-tall industrial building,” Aagard said. “However, sometimes these industrial uses have storage silos and things that will require some extra height.”

The new designation would establish architectural standards for building frontages and public street facing facades; establish landscaping standards for frontages, parking area, and critical areas; establish fencing standards for businesses using accessory outdoor storage, defers to the sign regulations in city code; and establishes lighting standards designed to limit light pollution and preserve the dark sky. The new code would also defer to the parking regulations of city code, establish criteria for the construction of wind turbines and limit height of the turbines, along with requiring minimum separation from property lines. Wind turbines would only be permitted in sections B and C, according to Aagard.

The new designation would also include a table of commercial uses specific to the Tooele City Business Park Zoning District.

Aagard spoke about some of the uses that would not be allowed in the zone.

“Many heavy industrial uses permitted in the standard industrial zone are not permitted in this new zone,” Aagard explained. “Uses such as hazardous material storage and chemical production are not permitted. Recycling and auto wrecking yards aren’t permitted in this zoning district. We tried to focus on uses that generate more jobs and conduct most of their business inside of a structure and can maintain an aesthetically pleasing industrial environment.”

At the end of the meeting, Aagard reminded council members that on May 24, the Tooele City Planning Commission held a public hearing and forwarded a positive recommendation to the city council regarding the new zone.

“This proposed ordinance represents a good compromise and demonstrates a good faith effort on behalf of the city to protect those existing residences by keeping the least impactful development closest to the residential uses and the most impactful development the furthest away,” Aagard said before opening the city council’s public hearing.

During the public hearing, no comments were made.

The city council voted 5-0 to approve the new zone and business park.

