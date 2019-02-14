Tooele City Council approves code changes for cul de sacs, dumpsters in right-of-way

The Tooele City Council approved an ordinance amending the city code pertaining to cul-de-sacs and dumpsters in street right-of-ways during its meeting Wednesday night.

The city code is strict on the length of cul-de-sacs, so the change outlines specific criteria which would allow one to be longer than the maximum 250 feet, said Jim Bolser, Tooele City public works director, during the council’s work session.

To extend a cul-de-sac beyond the maximum length, the public works director would need to produce written findings which show it’s a necessary change to develop adjacent properties and would provide safe vehicle and utility service. The director’s findings would also need to show there is no other option to provide access and it doesn’t violate building or fire codes.

“Those criteria are designed and intended and proposed to you to be quite limiting,” Bolser said. “Because the intent is not to proliferate cul-de-sacs, for a variety of reasons, but to provide them where they would be appropriate.”

If the length of a cul-de-sac exceeds the maximum length, the radius of the turnaround would also need to be increased by 10 feet, Bolser said. The increased radius would allow the Tooele City Fire Department to get three engines into the bowl of the cul-de-sac in case of a fire, he said, while also giving snow plows more room to maneuver.

The ordinance would also prevent any dumpsters or storage containers on public streets, sidewalks, or within the street right-of-way before, during or after construction. The shipping containers or garbage collection containers would need to be placed on the property its being used at, per the ordinance.

Bolser said the dumpsters and containers have caused damage to city streets. He showed a picture of damaged asphalt during the work session, caused by placing and removing a dumpster.

“Aside from the damage to the roads, which were brand new shortly before this picture, they also provide obstructions in the road,” Bolser said.

With a large container or dumpster parked in the right-of-way, it becomes a traffic and safety hazard for those on the property or neighboring ones, Bolser said.

City Councilman Brad Pratt motioned to approve the ordinance, which was seconded by Councilwoman Melodi Gochis and approved unanimously.