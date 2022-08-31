Tooele City Council approves nearly 20% tax hike

The Tooele City Council approved an almost 20% property tax hike during their Aug. 17 meeting, despite the voice of some angry residents.

The Council voted unanimously 4-0 to approve the tax increase. Council member Ed Hansen was absent from the meeting.

Prior to the vote, a public hearing was held on Aug. 3 where Tooele residents gathered to voice their concerns over the increase. This hearing was required by the state’s Truth in Taxation process, as established by the Utah State Legislature.

During that meeting, Shannon Wimmer, Tooele City Finance Director, explained that each year the county assessor goes through a process to find the fair market value of all property in the city. The certified property tax rate is then calculated for the new year in simple terms by taking last year’s property tax collection amount and dividing that among by the current assessed value of real property in the city. That number is adjusted for new growth or property that was not previously on tax rolls. The certified property tax rate is the rate that will generate the same amount of revenue as the previous year, plus an extra amount generated by new growth within the city.

The certified tax rate doesn’t account for increased costs and inflation. In June, the inflation rate for the past 12 months in Utah was over 9%, according to Wimmer.

Prior to 2018, Tooele City hadn’t increased taxes for over 30 years but after being warned that the city would be in financial ruin if they didn’t raise taxes, they ended up increasing the rate 82% in 2018.

In both 2020 and 2021, the tax rate was lowered to the certified rate and the city didn’t go through Truth in Taxation.

In June, the Tooele City Council made a tentative decision to keep their property tax rate at the 2021 rate of 0.002763 for fiscal year 2022-2023, a 37% increase, instead of lowering the property tax rate to 0.002009, the calculated certified rate for 2022.

With this rate, a home worth $391,000 would have paid an increase of taxes of $162 per year or $13 a month.

After June, the Council met and decided to lower the rate to 0.002411, an almost 20% increase, which they voted to approve on Aug. 17.

With the new rate, a home worth the same amount of $391,000, will pay an increase of taxes of $86 per year, or $7 per month.

This will bring in an additional revenue of $1,148,827. This will be used to help pay increased police salaries.

$441,000 of the increase will be used to build a new fire station, covering the design and a year’s payment for a bond, according to Wimmer.

To mitigate growing tax bills, seniors, veterans, and low-income families can apply for circuit breakers and abatements, if they meet certain criteria. Those interested can visit tooeleco.org or visit Tooele City Hall during business hours at 90. N. Main Street. These applications are due Thursday.