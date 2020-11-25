Tooele City Council approves required housing report

The Tooele City Council approved their annual moderate income housing report for 2020 during their Nov. 18 meeting in the council meeting room at Tooele City Hall.

Jim Bolser, community development director, presented the report.

Bolser began by talking about how the state Legislature changed state law regarding housing for cities.

“That legislation did two things principally,” he said. “First, it required almost all cities to adopt their moderate-income housing plans to identify moderate income housing within their communities. That was to be done and submitted to the state by December 1, 2019. We submitted that report almost a year ago. The second thing that legislation did was require communities to file an annual report on strategies and how we are addressing those strategies.”

Bolser said that the report would be submitted to the state, along with the city’s draft of their general plan that they have been working on this year.

The report is due on Dec. 1 of every year from here on out, he said.

The report is a self-assessment and can be submitted for approval in two ways.

Bolser said that the report had to be submitted through the city council or through the mayor.

“In conversations with the mayor, we both agreed that this is something that deserves the public eye and should be reviewed by the city council,” he said.

During the meeting, the moderate income plan was not read aloud, but Bolser explained that this was a first-reading item and would be presented before the city council several more times before it was approved.

At the end of the discussion, all of the members of the city council voted to approve the first draft of the plan.

The Transcript Bulletin will update the public about the report when more information becomes available.