Tooele City Council approves tentative budget sight unseen

Last May, Tooele City Mayor Debbie Winn presented a $48 million tentative budget, which included a proposed tax increase, to the Tooele City Council.

Minutes from the May 2, 2018, meeting also state the draft budget would be available in the recorder’s officer for the community to view until a June 20 public hearing on the final proposed budget.

During Wednesday’s City Council meeting, Winn presented a resolution to adopt a tentative budget for the upcoming fiscal year and set the time and place for a public hearing to consider adoption of the city’s final budget.

The presentation, which lasted about one minute, did not disclose a total amount for the tentative budget or outline any details. The City Council approved the resolution by a 4-0 vote, on a motion by Councilman Dave McCall, seconded by Councilman Brad Pratt. Councilman Scott Wardle was absent.

A request for a copy of the draft budget following the meeting by the Transcript Bulletin was rebuffed until Tooele City Attorney Roger Baker could review the state code on public release of the tentative budget.

In an interview with Winn on Thursday morning, the mayor said the city is not required to release the tentative budget until 10 days prior to the public hearing on the budget, set for June 19 at 7 p.m. in the City Council chambers.

Utah Code Title 10, Chapter 6, Section 112 states, “Each tentative budget adopted by the governing body and all supporting schedules and data shall be a public record in the office of the city auditor or the city recorder, available for public inspection for a period of at least 10 days prior to the adoption of a final budget, as hereinafter provided.”

Winn promised to release a copy of the tentative budget to the Transcript Bulletin by the end of the day.

A public meeting to discuss the city’s budget is also scheduled for May 8 at 5 p.m. in the large conference room at City Hall. Winn said additional public budget meetings will be held if required.

Winn said the City Council received copies of the tentative budget just prior to its meetings on Wednesday night. She said a copy of the tentative budget wasn’t immediately available to the public because the copy received by the City Council contained notes about requests from department heads not included in the tentative budget, some of which concerned personnel issues.

Department heads made presentations to the City Council discussing their requests including equipment and capital projects, at the previous two council meetings.

When asked if the tentative budget included a budget message, as required by state law, which explains the budget, outlines the proposed financial policies for the city, important features of the budgetary plan, reasons for “salient changes” from the previous fiscal period in appropriation and revenue items, and explains any major changes to financial policy, Winn said it did not.

With a public meeting on the budget set for next Wednesday, Winn said she wants the city to be transparent in the budget process. She said prior to her tenure as mayor, councilmembers would meet with the mayor one-on-one to discuss the budget, as opposed to a meeting in the public eye.

In 2017, the final year of former Mayor Patrick Dunlavy tenure, the tentative budget was made available to the public for review in the recorder’s office, according to the minutes from the meeting it was adopted by the City Council. Winn was a member of the City Council in 2017.

The state’s municipal code requires a municipality’s budget officer to prepare and file a tentative budget on or before the first regularly scheduled meeting in May. A public hearing on the tentatively adopted budget must be held with seven days of public notice prior to adopting a final budget.

Each municipality is required to pass, by resolution or ordinance, a budget for the next fiscal year by June 30, unless there is a proposed property tax increase. If a property tax increase is proposed, the budget must be approved before Aug. 17.