Tooele City Council approves Transportation Master Plan

The Tooele City Council voted to approve the city’s new Transportation Master Plan plan during their Wednesday evening meeting.

Council chairwoman Melodi Gochis liked the alternate transportation methods that were included in the plan.

“I love the part of the plan about bike safety and the bike lanes,” said Gochis. “I am a recreational bike rider. I like the wider bike lanes and I think this is a healthy lifestyle that we need to promote in the city. We are really pleased to offer that to our citizens. We definitely need more trails and recreation. I really like the trails too and I hope we will be able to implement more of that in our city.”

Last week, the planning commission met and unanimously voted “yes” to the plan and to send a positive recommendation to the City Council.

In the last issue of the Transcript Bulletin, details of the plan were discussed, such as: the city adding more stop lights, future collector and arterial roads, lining up intersections, level of service at intersections, and traffic near the new Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints temple.

Hales Engineering, an engineering consultant firm in Lehi, put together the transportation master plan for the city.

The plan, however not set-in stone, was completed on Jan. 6.

Previously, before the company began putting together the plan for the city, Tooele participated in a study called the Utah Local Technical Assistance Program, to identify how “good” roads in the city are because of recent growth, according to Hansen.

The study, along with the transportation plan completed by Hales Engineering, allows city officials to identify how to most effectively move traffic through the city, where roads need to be improved, and how the city can fix problem areas.

The plan will be an addition to the transportation element of the city’s general plan. It will also help plan for future transportation needs.

Also included in the study were bike lanes and alternate transportation methods.

During the meeting Wednesday evening, Jim Bolser, community development director and Hales Engineering Firm presented the plan to members of the City Council and public.

When Bolser approached the podium, he said that during the planning commission meeting it was said that the transportation plan was an amendment to the city’s general plan that was recently completed, but this was untrue.

“This is a stand alone document, rather than the general plan,” he said.

Ryan Hales and Josh Givens, from Hales Engineering, presented the plan during the meeting.

“We are looking at ways to develop transportation systems that aren’t just vehicles,” Hales said.

The first alternative mode of transportation that was discussed was UTA public transit routes.

“In the future, we have determined that we need to increase the transit service to and from Salt Lake City,” Hales said. “That’s one key element that we will want to be communicating as a city.”

In the future, UTA routes may need to arrive and depart from Tooele more often during the day, according to Hales.

Also, extending routes to the Industrial Depot in the future will be looked at, according to Hales.

“There are a lot of jobs coming out to the Industrial Depot,” Hales said. “It is becoming a fairly hot spot right now for growth. It would be nice to have transit service in that area.”

Hales talked about a bike route that may be added by the Midvalley Highway, as well as adding an extension to a bike route by Droubay Road.

Hales said that the green bike lanes have been a great addition to the city.

“These bike routes can be expanded,” he said. “You’ve got a great opportunity where you have some green bike lanes to the downtown area. They are a great amenity and it really draws attention to the drivers to know there is something else on the pavement there. It’s not just about cars but it’s about bikes. I love the green lanes.”

The plan highlights three ways bikes can safely travel on city streets.

A shared roadway is a travel lane that is placed a minimum of four feet from the curb or 11 feet with street parking.

These types of lanes should not be added on roads with high speeds.

A conventional roadway has a minimum width of four feet, with a preferred width of six feet.

A buffered bike lane is a lane that is separated from the vehicle lane by a striped buffer.

The minimum lane width is four feet, with a preferred width of six feet.

“This one is the most comfortable to ride in,” said Hales, talking about the buffered bike lane.

Hales said that in the future the city could take a look at the three types of bike lanes to see which type they should add in different places through the city.

At the end of the discussion, a public hearing was held but no comments were made.

The city council voted to approve the transportation plan.

“Good work,” Gochis said to Hales Engineering. “We are pleased to have this.”