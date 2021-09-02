Tooele City Council approves winter parking violation tickets

The Tooele City Council approved a new winter parking ordinance with revised violation fees during their meeting on Wednesday evening.

During the meeting, Tooele City Police Chief, Adrian Day presented an ordinance change to the Tooele City Code regarding snow parking.

Day explained that in section 10 of the code, which contains information about traffic violations and snow parking, that traffic violations usually cost residents $50 but winter parking violations currently cost $100.

“I am asking for it to be $50 for the [winter parking] violation right off, then if they don’t pay after 15 days, it goes to $100, so it is in line with the rest of the snow code,” Day said.

This update to the city code would correspond directly with any traffic violation where after 15 days of not receiving a payment, the city charges $100 total for the violation, he said.

Council chairwoman Melodi Gochis asked if someone who receives a snow code violation would be able to call the finance department and ask for an extension.

Roger Baker, city attorney, explained that there is no payment flexibility for traffic code violations

“If you can pay it within 15 days, it’s $50 but if you can’t, it goes up to $100,” Baker said. “The $50 is actually an incentive, but the $100 is actually the real fine.”

Day said that before officers issue snow code violations, they will give warnings and try to get the individuals in violation of the ordinance to move their car.

Council member Ed Hansen said that there were a lot of complaints about the snow code last year. He asked whether or not the discussion was a result of that.

“There was a lot of confusion between the two different parking tickets,” Tooele City Mayor Debbie Winn answered. “People were asking why one traffic violation was $50 and another was $100. It was difficult even for the finance department. We just want to clarify and make it fair.”

At the end of the discussion, all members of the council voted to approve the change to the city code.

The current snow parking code, which was changed in April 2020, states that it is illegal to park on city streets when snow is falling or snow has gathered in any amount on streets.

Exceptions to this ordinance include emergency vehicles and Tooele City public works vehicles performing essential duties.