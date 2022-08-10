Tooele City Council budgets a raise for mayor

Increase in mayor’s pay in-lieu of paying for a city manager ♦

The 2022-2023 Tooele City budget includes a hike in salary for the mayor.

The new budget sets the mayor’s salary at $121,151, which includes $112,521 from the city’s general fund and $9,400 from the redevelopment agency budget. The mayor’s combined annual salary in 2021 was $96,102, according to transparent.utah.gov

The dramatic increase came about after discussions during the March 9 and June 1 City Council public meetings about the possibility of hiring a city manager.

Other cities in Utah that are similar in size to Tooele City have part-time mayors with a city manager who runs the day-to-day operations of the city, including overseeing department heads and the budget.

In 2021, Cottonwood Heights paid their mayor $26,292 but they also paid a city manager $178,625 to run the city. Springville, in 2021, paid their mayor $13,465 but they paid their city manager $154,624. The Tooele City mayor fills the duties of a city manager under our city charter and code.

The decision was made during the June 1, 2022, City Council work session meeting to not include funding in the new budget for a city manager but to include funding in the budget to increase the salary for the position of full-time Tooele City mayor to $112,121 annually to be paid from the general fund plus $9,400 from the RDA fund for a combined total $121,521.

The Tooele City Council did not increase their salary in the new budget. The city council also receives pay from both the city’s general fund and the RDA budget. Currently their pay includes $12,054 per year for their city council work and $7,960 per year for their RDA work.

Winn declined any cost of living adjustment in 2018, 2019, 2020, and 2021, according to Kami Perkins, Tooele City human resources director.