Tooele City Council considers joining an opioid crisis lawsuit

The Tooele City Council discussed three large pharmaceutical companies during their meeting on Wednesday night that recently went to trial, because states and local governments claim the companies have contributed to the opioid public health crisis.

The Council considered participating in the settlement of the lawsuit during their meeting and potentially receive money from the settlement.

The three companies that went to trial include; McKesson, Cardinal Health, and AmerisourceBergen with parent company Johnson and Johnson.

The settlement agreement was negotiated at $26 billion, according to Roger Baker, Tooele City attorney.

Baker, who attended a meeting of the Utah League of Cities and Towns last week where the settlement was discussed, said that the amount each state is allotted, what the states have to do to obtain the money, and what can be done with the money after it is obtained, have been determined.

$151 million has been earmarked for the state of Utah and that sum can be increased by an additional $120 million, for a total of $271 million if each county in Utah and all of the cities exceeding 10,000 people participate in the settlement, according to Baker.

“The money has to be spent on prevention and treatment and cannot be used for mitigation or to pay reparations,” Baker explained. “So, all of this money is prospective — looking forward. None of it is intended to fix what happened before the settlement, but to make the world a better place going forward.”

Baker wants Tooele City to be involved in the settlement, even though they may not receive any money.

“The money is going to the state and the counties, because they are primarily providing the human services that will receive the funding,” Baker explained. “Cities don’t typically provide them.”

Although most cities in the state won’t receive funding, the ones who provide services related to opioid recovery may be able to ask the state or counties for funding.

“We think the most likely cities to receive it will be cities that provide homeless services directly to the homeless community, because that is one of the communities that has been hit the hardest by opioid addiction,” Baker said.

Tooele City could potentially receive funding, because they qualify, according to Baker.

The money will be paid over 18 years to the state and counties, but it is unclear how cities can petition the state to give them money, according to Baker.

The state and counties are still negotiating how much will go to each.

Baker said the Council would not have to decide whether or not to support and be involved in the settlement.

Baker said he would appear before the council in December with a formal petition to join.

The Tooele County Council will continue the discussion of joining the settlement at a future meeting.