Tooele City Council denies land use change for Army Depot property

Thd Tooele City Council voted unanimously to deny a change to the land use designation for 97 acres of private property in the Tooele Army Depot, because of lack of water and concrete plans for the property during their Feb. 1 meeting.

The property is located at 1825 South 11th Avenue, west of state Route 36 and to the south of Commander Boulevard, behind the Tooele County Detention Center. It is currently zoned regional commercial.

The property contains a running RV park, called “All American Trailer Park” and the current owner wants to expand the number of spaces.

“Directly behind the Detention Center is a historic RV facility,” Bolser said. “It was originally constructed by the Army and when this area was transferred into private ownership, that use was continued.”

The applicant talked about what he plans to do with the property in the future.

“We propose to expand the RV park providing additional spaces to service people working on base and surrounding areas,” said applicant Craig Mills, with Sea Ray Investments, the company who owns the park. “Additional pads will provide a place to stay for snowbirds and those traveling through the state. This additional space will also be used to meet the need of low-income individuals that use this type of facility as a last resort of residence. We receive an average of three calls per day from people looking for a pad to rent. These individuals would work and buy food, gasoline, and other goods and services in the Tooele area.”

It is unknown how many additional spaces Mills would like to create or how many Mills has right now.

Mills also wants to use a section of the land for self-storage.

“Many moving to the Tooele area are renting,” he said. “The addition of self-storage units will provide individuals renting and living in the Tooele area a place for their possessions including boats, RV’s and other vehicles.”

Mills recognized that there are many storage units in the county, but said his storage facility would still be beneficial.

Along with the additional spaces and storage, Mills wants to use a parcel of the land for a light industrial park to offer locations for small business owners to store, manufacture, fix, create, and provide other goods and services that he said would benefit Tooele County. No official plans as to which businesses will operate in the facility have been made.

The self-storage and light industrial park would also require industrial zoning.

Bolser told the council that if they were to approve this item, the RV park would need additional water, but the area where the park is located is an area where water infrastructure is lacking.

Currently the Tooele Army Depot provides water to the existing uses located on the property and Tooele City provides a 12-inch water line to the detention center.

Regarding the detention center, Tooele City signed a declaration when the facility was built to not allow any new connections, according to Bolser.

The system could be looped to allow water to travel to the property, but it will be very expensive and difficult, according to Bolser.

It is unclear who would pay for the materials, construction, and additional water,

Tooele City staff asked Army Depot officials if they would be willing to provide water to the new development and they said no, stating that the Depot didn’t have the water to provide to a new development and would refuse any request to do so.

This would require the applicant to bring new water resources to satisfy the needs of the proposed development in the form of water rights and other infrastructure at a significant cost, according to Bolser.

The proposed use would increase traffic on the road at the entrance to the Tooele Army Depot and streets leading to the park, but the applicant assured Tooele City officials that the surrounding properties wouldn’t be affected by noise or lights coming from the property.

The application was not reviewed by the Tooele City Fire Department or Tooele City engineering and public works departments.

The Tooele City Planning Commission recently held a public hearing regarding the zoning and after voting, forwarded a negative recommendation to the council by a 6-1 vote.

Maresa Manzione, council member, commented on the lack of concrete plans for the facility.

“That’s a lot of land with an unknown,” she said. “The applicant didn’t have a concrete plan. I have a hard time changing something for a ‘maybe’ … On top of the water, there’s a lack of plan for a lot of acreage.”

At the end of the meeting, a public hearing was held but no comments were made.

The council voted unanimously to deny the request.