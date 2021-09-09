Tooele City Council discusses largest grant ever 

Council wants to spend COVID-19 recovery money on sewer plant ♦

The Tooele City Council discussed the largest grant they’ve ever received during their Sept 1 work session meeting.

Tooele City was awarded over $4.26 million through the $1.9 trillion American Rescue Plan Act of 2021, sometimes referred to as the COVID-19 stimulus package or the American Rescue, passed by the United States Congress and signed by President Biden on March 11.

The funds are intended to speed up the United State’s recovery from the economic and health effects of the pandemic and the subsequent recession.

After the act was passed, each city could apply to receive funds through the grant and according to ShannonWimmer, Tooele City finance director.

In July, Tooele City received half of the grant funds and the rest will be paid out in May 2022, according to Wimmer.

After the city receives the balance of the funds, the city must agree to put them under contract by the end of 2024. The funds have to be fully paid out by the end of 2026.

Allowable uses for ARPA funds include: investment in water, sewer, and broadband infrastructure; providing premium pay for essential workers; addressing negative economic health impacts caused by the pandemic; replacing lost public sector revenue, or supporting public health expenditures.

However, Wimmer explained that the city did not qualify to use the funds to replace lost public sector revenue, so that option is off the table.

The state of Utah took $50 million of their funds from the ARPA grant and created a “grant match program,” to match a city’s funds for allowable projects.

However, the grant match program is not available to all cities, according to Wimmer.

“We do think this is going to be a very competitive pool of money — $50 million for all of the entities in Utah,” Wimmer said. “Under this grant fund, they will allow projects for water and sewer infrastructure, affordable housing or homelessness, public health challenges, and then they have other allowable uses there.”

The state of Utah did a presentation recently informing cities throughout the state what they would like to see done with the $50 million. They put an emphasis on projects with physical prudence, a good return on investments, and avoid structural imbalances in the future, among others.

“That means they do not want to fund projects that don’t fund themselves and keep on going into the future,” Wimmer explained

When each city submits their project idea for the $50 million, the state will score the projects and decide which ones best fits their emphasis and award funding to cities to complete those projects, according to Wimmer.

“We really have far more needs than we do funds,” said Wimmer. “While there are many projects that we could do with this, we’ve really tried to dwindle that down to what is our most urgent need and how can we best maximize these funds.”

“These are still taxpayer funds,” Wimmer continued. “So, we feel the need to find the best way to get our best value out of those funds.”

City officials evaluated several projects. They decided to propose funding a new headworks building at the wastewater treatment plant to the state for matching funds.

“The headworks building and the first process that the water comes into,” Wimmer explained. “So, when that headworks building fails, the whole system basically fails.”

The current building doesn’t have proper ventilation and may soon fail, according to Wimmer.

City officials estimate that the new building will cost $4.6 million. They want to apply for a $2.3 million grant from the state, then use $2.3 of their ARPA funds to total the $4.6 million needed to replace the building.

“We would like to apply for the matching grant funds and see if they would match that,” Wimmer said. “If we are approved, that may free up some of our own ARPA funds so that we could do another project.”

If the state doesn’t approve the matching grant, Wimmer told the council that she would like to see all of the ARPA funds applied to the headworks building.

“This would save us from having to increase tax payer fees or take a bond for this project,” she said.

The deadline for the application for the grant matching program is Sept 15.

At the end of the meeting, all of the members of the city council, except for Tony Graf, voted to approve the project with 100% of the potential funds from the state to be applied to the headworks building project.

Graf later explained and defended his position.

“In the meeting, I expressed my support for the headworks building as it qualified under the ARPA guidelines and would allow the city to apply for the state grant matching program,” Graf said. “However, when taken to a vote on how the funds would be used, I voted against the motion to use 100% of the ARPA grant to build the headworks building.”

Last year, the city received a grant called the CARES ACT and the city council voted to dedicate $650,000 of the funds to give small businesses in the community funds who experienced a loss related to the pandemic, Graf said.

“I supported the CARES ACT but in a November 2020 meeting, I stated that if we received additional funds in the future, we should dedicate a portion to fund programs to assist our citizens and that we should be proactive,” said Graf. “My position has not changed. I believe that we have a duty to assist members of our community who were affected by COVID-19 or fund programs that directly help our community. I believe that a portion of the ARPA grant should be used to assist our community as many have suffered.”

“While I support upgrading the headworks building, I do not believe that 100% of the funds should be dedicated to one project, as we have an option to fund multiple projects,” Graf continued.

Graf explained that the city could have funded 98% of the headworks project and then come up with the other 2% somehow else, and then use the remaining part of the $4.2 million, which would total $84,000, to assist members of the community somehow.