Tooele City Council extends state of emergency until year’s end

Members of the Tooele City council, along with the mayor met Wednesday evening to discuss extending the state of local emergency in the city because of COVID-19.

During the meeting, Tooele City Mayor Debbie Winn presented the argument to extend the local emergency to Dec. 31 of this year.

If the pandemic is over before Dec. 31 the emergency can be terminated at any time by the council, according to Winn.

On May 18, the mayor declared a local state of emergency for 30 days. This is after the County Commission declared a state of emergency and encouraged Tooele City to do the same.

The local emergency has been extended several times by the city council because of the pandemic, the last being from July 1 through Aug. 6.

The mayor has the power to declare a state of emergency in a city for 30 days, after which it must be voted on by the city council, according to state code.

Extending the emergency allows the city to purchase needed equipment quickly, keep the sign ordinance in the city suspended in order for businesses to better advertise, among other things, according to Winn.

During the mayor’s presentation, Scott Wardle, council chairman, said that he was not in favor of extending the local emergency in the city.

“I’m not going to be shy, I’m not in favor of this,” he stated. “The more that I’ve looked at it, the state code is very clear that emergency declarations are meant to save lives. I don’t believe we are in that state anymore.”

He also stated that he appreciated what had happened during this time, but extending the state of local emergency was not a requirement for further funding during the pandemic.

“Everything that is in the emergency declaration is no longer needed,” Wardle said. “We will end up creating an imbalance in government because there might be an issue and I would suggest that if there is an issue, we have an emergency declaration declared at that time.”

During the meeting, councilmember Tony Graff stated that the city was in fact in a state of emergency and he supported extending the state of emergency.

“There is a check and balance in place. If the city council feels that the state of emergency per se has passed, we have the ability to address it, but given what’s going on in our world today and our state, and even in our city, I support this,” he said.

A vote was taken Wednesday evening, and all of the council members except for Wardle voted to extend the local emergency until December 31.