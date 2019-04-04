Tooele City Council gives go ahead for park improvement expenses

The Tooele City Council gave the go-ahead for a new irrigation system at Elton Park and a pavilion at the Oquirrh Hills Golf Course during its meeting Wednesday evening.

The City Council approved a $450,000 contract with Landscapes Unlimited for an automated irrigation system at Elton Park, including the point of connection. New parks and recreation director Darwin Cook said there is an unknown issues with the meter connection which could cause an increase to the project’s total cost.

If the change order amount exceeds $20,000, then it would be brought before the council for approval, Cook said.

The irrigation system contract was approved unanimously on a motion by Councilwoman Melodi Gochis, seconded by Councilman Brad Pratt.

The City Council also approved a $210,720 contract with Christensen & Griffith Construction Company, of Tooele, for a pavilion at the Oquirrh Hills Golf Course clubhouse. The 45-foot by 54-foot pavilion will be available to the community for events and paid for using park impact fees and Parks, Arts and Recreation tax revenue.

“This will be a great asset for the golf course for the many tournaments and different events that take place there,” Cook said.

The pavilion contract was approved unanimously on a motion by Councilman Scott Wardle, seconded by Councilman Dave McCall.

Cook also provided an update on two projects underway in city parks. Work on the pickleball courts on the former tennis courts at Elton Park is already underway and on track to finish in mid-May, he said.

The installation of restrooms at the city park near Pratt Aquatic Center is underway as well, with an anticipated completion date at the end of May.