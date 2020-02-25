Tooele City Council grants zone change for lot on north Main Street

Company wants to build storage units on property ♦

The Tooele City Council approved a rezone request that may open the door for a storage unit business.

The City Council rezoned a 5.53-acre lot, located at approximately 2100 N. Main, from a mix of general commercial and light industrial to all light industrial during its meeting Wednesday night at City Hall.

Stansbury Park-based KMD LLC was the applicant for the rezone the request. The property owner is Perrin,Texas-based Wintergreen Group. The applicant requested the rezone so it can place a storage unit business on the property. Storage units are allowed in a light industrial zone, but not in a general commercial zone, according to Tooele City’s land use ordinance.

Prior to the rezone the property had two zone designations. The eastern half was light industrial and the western half, immediately adjacent to state Route 36, was general commercial.

Most of the property on 2100 North is located in the North Gateway Overlay District. The district will remain unchanged with the zone change. The overlay district does not impact zoning or the uses that can occur in the zoning districts, according to Tooele City community development staff.

The City Council discussed the zone change during its Feb. 10 meeting and held it for a vote after a second reading.

The Tooele City Planning Commission previously voted 5-2 to send a positive recommendation on the rezone request to the City Council.

The City Council voted 4-1 for the rezone Wednesday. Councilman Justin Brady cast the lone dissenting vote.

The request to amend the Tooele City zoning map was originally submitted by Arno Kruisman, of KMD LLC.