A few angry residents showed up to voice their opinion at a public hearing held at the end of the Tooele City Council meeting on Wednesday, Aug. 2 regarding the proposed tax rate for fiscal year 2023-2024.

The City Council will vote on the final property tax rate during their meeting on Wednesday, Aug. 23.

The public hearing on Wednesday evening was required by the state’s Truth in Taxation process, as established by the Utah State Legislature. Truth in Taxation requires local governments and school districts to hold a public hearing and inform taxpayers if they propose to adopt a property tax rate higher than the annual calculated certified property tax rate before voting on the increase.

The hearing was held at the end of the meeting following a new state law.

The certified property tax rate is the rate that will generate the same amount of revenue as the previous year for the city, plus any property tax collected from new growth within the city.

Property tax is the city’s second largest source of revenue, which represents 24% of total general fund revenue. Before the public hearing, Shannon Wimmer, Tooele City finance director spoke about the proposed property tax rate.

Wimmer said that the proposed rate is 0.002411. It is the same rate as adopted last year. This rate is a 4.76% increase over the certified tax rate, which is 0.002301. On a $410,000 house, residents would be paying around $24 per year more if the proposed rate is adopted.

After Wimmer spoke, several city council members had comments to make.

Ed Hanson, council member said he is in favor of a lower tax rate.

“Tax rate increases are never fun,” Justin Brady, councilman said. “Nobody wants it.”

Brady spoke about how last year taxes had to be raised because police officers needed a pay raise and a fire study needed to be conducted.

“There’s no way around it,” he said. “You have to hold the tax rate if you want to provide services for your community.”

Brady also spoke about inflation and bids for city jobs coming back high.

During the public hearing, several members of the community made comments.

Janet Rodborough has lived in Tooele for over 50 years.

“Everything else has gone up, but not the wages, not income of any kind,” she said. “I’m tired of my taxes going up every year … There’s got to be somewhere else where you can get this money from, other than the community.”

Kathy Bang asked members of the council how long they’ve been on the city council and if they lived in Tooele.

Edwin Smith was frustrated about homeowners having to pay so much in taxes.

“There should be other places where some of this money should be coming from,” Smith said. “Companies like Walmart – companies like Home Depot – They get significant tax breaks to where we are getting the tax hike. Our incomes aren’t going up either.”

After the public comment period, Brady told those in attendance that there are no tax incentives for new businesses that come to town. He also said that established businesses do not get tax breaks, as they pay taxes on 100% of the value of her business.

“The only way to bring in more money without raising property tax is to bring the business,” Tooele City Mayor Debbie Winn added. “For the past six years, there hasn’t been any tax increment given to any business.”

No other public comments were addressed at the meeting.

The council also held a public hearing about their budget in general, but no comments were made. They will vote on the property tax rate and the final budget on Aug. 23.