Tooele City Council looking at technology to keep meetings public

Effort is to keep city’s ‘business moving’ during COVID-19 pandemic ♦

Tooele City officials are changing the way City Council meetings are held during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Wednesday’s City Council meeting was canceled but councilmembers held an emergency meeting in the morning.

According to Tooele City Council Chairman Scott Wardle, no matter what happens, City Council meetings are essential.

“We have to keep business moving,” he said. “We had ordinances and resolutions that needed to be passed so the public could participate.”

At Wednesday’s emergency meeting, no public hearings or public commenting occurred.

According to Wardle, the City Council is looking at online technology to hold meetings until public gathering bans are lifted.

“The most important thing is to keep the public informed and businesses of the city going,” he said. “We also want to make sure the public is involved the best we can with the circumstances.”

In the past, meetings have been broadcast on Tooele City’s Facebook page, but Wardle wants the meetings to be more interactive.

The City Council will create an email address for citizens to leave public comments that will be read during meetings.

“We are discouraging public gatherings of 10 or more,” Wardle said. “We want to invite the public to join us online. It’s important for them to be involved. We are moving in every direction we can. I am looking into Zoom and Webx right now for live streaming.”