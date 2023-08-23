The Tooele City Council discussed putting a 12-year term limit for council members on the November 2023 city ballot during their Aug. 2 meeting.

“What is before you is something that came from an initiative by citizens reaching out to me, and they inquired if I would be interested in pursuing a proposal for term limits,” said council member Tony Graff.

Currently, there are no term limits for council members. Those who choose to run and win the election are able to stay in office as long as they would like.

With the proposed rule, council members would have to step down after 12 years, but they would be able to run again during the next election cycle, two years later.

Graff continued by explaining the benefits and drawbacks of term limits.

“There are plenty of good arguments for and against term limits,” Graff said. “One of the arguments for it is it allows new people to come in — new ideas to come in. The argument against is the opposite. The argument against it is you lose experience. If your term limit is 12 years, then whatever experience you bring to the table is lost.”

Graff explained that the agenda item was different from most agenda items because it required council members to vote regarding themselves.

He also explained that the vote that evening wasn’t about whether or not term limits are a good idea, but rather if council members would like to see the item on their November ballot and allow the citizens to decide.

“This is the decision for voters, not us,” Graff said. “The best decision makers are the voters.”

Justin Brady, council chairman, asked why the proposal didn’t include a term limit for the mayor and if the people of Tooele would be OK with the council members running for 12 years, then taking a break for two, and running again for another 12 years.

“If I were to vote tonight, I would vote against it,” Brady said. “It’s not because I don’t trust the citizens to make the right choice, but because I don’t think it’s an appropriate resolution to have the citizens vote on at this point.”

Council member Ed Hansen said he would like more citizen input before he votes.

At the end of the meeting, the majority of the council members decided to table the decision until the end of the year after the election. During the meeting, Dave McCall, Maresa Manzione, and Justin Brady voted to table the decision, Hansen didn’t vote, and Graff voted against tabling.

Members who voted to table the decision agreed that more citizen input was needed.