Tooele City Council OKs contract for work on culinary water system

Council also approves contracts for building concession stands at ball parks and repairing roof at Pratt Aquatic Center ♦

The Tooele City Council approved an $824K contract Wednesday for a culinary water improvement project to be completed this summer.

The contract is with Broken Arrow, Inc., and about two-thirds of the work will be completed on 100 East, according to City Engineer Paul Hansen.

The project includes replacing 4,200 linear-feet of main water lines and replacing 63 water service laterals, removing and replacing four fire hydrants and installing 15 8-inch diameter gate valves, installing four water-meter vaults and working on connection stations in the areas of 400 W. 1000 North and 2000 N. Progress Way.

Hansen said the city works on water projects like this every year to make the system better. The contract will be paid through the water revenue fund, according to Hansen.

The resolution to award the contract indicated that certain existing water facilities within the water system have deteriorated to the point that it is prudent to replace and/or upgrade them in order to maintain functionality and efficiency.

Broken Arrow Inc. also has been working on a storm drain project on 100 East, Hansen said. The contractor can coordinate both the water and storm drain projects instead of using two separate companies. Eight companies submitted bids on the project.

The City Council also passed resolutions Wednesday to pay Tooele County for dispatch services, build concession stands at Dow James and Red Del Papa baseball fields, repair lights at Red Del Papa and repair the Pratt Aquatic Center roof.

Dispatch services provided by Tooele County will cost Tooele City $332,658 for fiscal year 2017-18. Police Chief Ron Kirby said the amount is similar to last year’s total.

Similar concession stands/announcer booths will be built at Dow James and Red Del Papa baseball fields, along with field lights at Red Delpapa, at a cost of $340,000. The council approved a contract for the projects with England Construction of Tooele.

Work will begin as soon as possible, according City Parks Director Brian Roth. He said the design of the booths can be used at other baseball/softball parks in the future.

Mayor Debbie Winn said Tooele County School District has agreed to share the cost of the project, but there is no legal agreement yet between the district and city on amounts to be paid. Tooele High School baseball teams use both fields, Roth said.

The council passed a resolution ratifying an agreement with Broken Arrow, Inc. to repair the roof at Pratt Aquatic Center at a cost of $46,540. A windstorm on April 16 caused significant damage to the roof, Roth said. A membrane on the roof came loose and wind got underneath it and caused more damage.

Roth said a pair of roofers inspected the roof and suggested the best solution was to replace the whole roof.

The city received two bids to repair the roof, and staff determined Broken Arrow, Inc. was the most qualified plus offered a longer 15-year warranty on the project.

The city will pay a $10,000 deductible and the remaining balance will be paid for by Argonaut Insurance Company.