Tooele City Council OKs improvements for amended Linda Vista subdivision

The Tooele City Council unanimously accepted completed public improvements associated with the previously amended Linda Vista subdivision Wednesday.

The subdivision saw its most recent phase of approval in the municipal approval process when the Tooele City Planning Commission positively recommended the amended subdivision plat for the project at a commission meeting on Sept. 25, 2019.

During that meeting, the subdivision, formerly known as Vista Linda, was approved in with 10 lots on 5.64 acres at approximately 240 S. 1250 East.

The amendment takes a nearly one-acre parcel previously set aside for “future development” in the original subdivision plat and divides it into two parcels — one of 8,770 square feet and the other of 11,937 square feet, according to the City’s staff report.

The amendment would also create a cul-de-sac and reconfigure the subdivision boundaries to not include a northeastern corner property in the subdivision, awaiting improvements to Droubay Road to facilitate the development.

The redesigned subdivision would meet all of the requirements of the R1-7 zoning designation on the properties, located north of 270 South at the termination of the paved southern portion of Droubay Road that connects at Skyline Drive. The single-family lots range from .18 acres to .28 acres.

On Sept. 19, 2017, the subdivision owners provided cash bonds to the city. On March 14, 2019, the owners provided a warranty bond for all of the subdivision’s public improvements for $34,785.

With the approval from the Tooele City Council, the one-year warranty period on all accepted public improvements begins retroactively on March 4, 2019, the date that the certificate of completion was signed by the Tooele City engineer and directors of city community development and public works departments.