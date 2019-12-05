Tooele City Council OKs property rezone at 1000 North and Berra Boulevard

The Tooele City Council voted unanimously in favor of a zoning map amendment request at a meeting following a public hearing Wednesday at City Hall.

The request was made by Drew Hall, managing partner of Tooele Associates, LP, to reassign the zoning for 18.18 acres located at 1000 N. 600 West from NC, neighborhood commercial to MR-16, multi-family residential with 16 units per acre.

In conjunction with the rezone, the proposed housing would be a multi-family development named “The Epic Apartments at Overlake.”

According to the staff report the MR-16 zoning district permits the construction of two-family, three-family and greater dwelling unit buildings. Townhouses, condominiums, apartments, twin homes and other multi-family dwelling style units are also permitted. Detached single-family units are not permitted in the MR-16 zone.

Also according to the staff report, the proposed development could possibly yield a maximum of 290 dwelling units.

The city council meeting opened to a public hearing portion. Drew Hall came forward to address potential concerns from the council and the council voiced none.

After the public hearing closed, the City Council then casted four votes unanimously in favor of the zoning amendment request. Councilwoman Melodi Gochis was absent.

The approval comes after a positive recommendation to the council from the Tooele City Planning Commission during a meeting on Nov. 18. The planning commission voted 4-3 in favor of the rezone at the meeting.

This property is part of a litigation settlement agreement involving Tooele City and parties of the Overlake settlement agreement.

During the public hearing portion of the planning commission meeting, Hall proposed a quid pro quo to the commission, stating that he will not propose high-density housing along Aaron Drive and Berra Boulevard, which is entitled to do via the settlement agreement, if he is granted the rezone.

He stated that if he is not granted the rezone or high-density housing along Aaron Drive and Berra Boulevard, he will activate the dispute resolution of the settlement agreement.

The negative votes from the planning commission meeting on Nov. 18 came from Commission Chairman Tony Graf and commissioners Tyson Hamilton and Phil Montano, all echoing similar sentiments that negotiations and items presented to the planning commission should be done in good faith and not under the auspice of threat of lawsuit.